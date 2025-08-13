Fortnite Is Bringing Back Supercharged XP Weekend to Max Your Battle Pass Fast

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 has players grinding harder than ever, but recent XP nerfs have left the community dissatisfied. XP is the lifeline of Battle Pass progression, driving players to obtain unique skins, emotes, and cosmetics that define their in-game identity.

Grinding for XP is a key component of Fortnite’s appeal, providing a sense of accomplishment and status, particularly for dedicated players pursuing high-tier rewards like super styles. Whether it’s completing objectives, racking up eliminations, or surviving matches, the grind is a challenge and a badge of honor for Fortnite fans.

However, Epic Games’ recent Shock ‘n Awesome seasonal update reduced XP gains across numerous modes, making Battle Pass progression tedious. Dataminers discovered massive nerfs in modes such as Blitz Royale (2,100 XP to 900 XP) and the entire elimination of XP from Fortnite OG and Festival modes. The nerfs, combined with a lengthier season that runs until November 1, 2025, have made leveling up feel almost impossible for casual players. In reaction to the outrage, Epic Games is bringing a Supercharged XP Weekend, which promises to greatly increase XP gains.

Fortnite Returns Supercharged XP Weekend in Season 4

Fortnite is reigniting player interest by bringing back the Supercharged XP Weekend from August 15 to August 18, 2025, providing an excellent opportunity to level up quickly in Chapter 6 Season 4. During this event, players who log in between 9 a.m. ET on August 15 and 9 a.m. ET on August 18 can earn up to five bonus levels with Supercharged XP.

This feature increases XP earned through actions such as eliminations, quests, and exploration, quickening Battle Pass progression. The season’s Power Rangers-themed crossover, as well as new map locations like The Hive and O.X.R. HQ, make it an ideal time to delve in.

The Supercharged XP is consumed as you gain it, but unclaimed levels expire after the season, so players must move quickly. This event complements the season’s Twitch Drops, in which watching Fortnite streams offers access to special cosmetics such as the Metal Menace Wrap. So whether you’re looking for the Dino Megazord skin or want to max out your Battle Pass, this weekend is a must-play for Fortnite players.