Fortnite Disables Simpsons Couch Before Players Get Too Comfy with God Mode

Fortnite players are enjoying the new Simpsons season as the Battle Royale island got a cel-shaded makeover with a Springfield map with 9 POIs. The latest update also brought in some of the classic weapons alongside fun ones such as Krusty’s Mr. Blasty, which has instantly become a fan-favorite.

The island is also full of Simpsons easter eggs that only fans who love the show will be able to spot easily. Among those, the Simpsons’ house nestled in Evergreen Terrace POI has been one of the top spots that players are heading towards to find the infamous Simpsons couch and Homer’s car.

While the car is a drivable vehicle, Homer’s couch allowed players to sit with their entire squad for a photo op to recreate the infamous couch gag from the show. However, some players quickly discovered an exploit that let them enter god mode, but not for long.

Epic has now disabled the sitting functionality of the couch altogether, causing mayhem among fans who found the exploit a rather chaotic yet fun element of the new gameplay.

Fortnite Hotfix Disables Simpsons Couch Gag as God Mode Exploit Goes Viral

In a hotfix deployed earlier today, Epic has disabled the Simpsons couch on the Fortnite Springfield island as a God Mode exploit went viral among players. The exploit allowed players who were seated on the couch to enter god mode easily. All they had to do was sit and get downed by an enemy (DBNO). As soon as they were downed, upon a successful revive, they would enter god mode and take no damage throughout the match at all.

Image Credit: Epic Games

While several players and even streamers exploited the glitch, Epic was quick to remove it and has provided an update on the same. According to Epic, “We’ve temporarily disabled the Simpsons Couch in Fortnite to fix an issue. We’ll fix this and get you and the squad back on the couch to clip your own Simpsons intros as soon as we can.”

Fortnite players can also catch the latest Simpsons episode to spot the new couch gag intro featuring Fortnite characters. Each week, a new Simpsons short will air in Fortnite, and a new episode of the show will contain Fortnite references when aired on Disney+.

Did you get to try the god mode exploit before it got patched? Let us know in the comments below!