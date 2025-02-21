Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Is Bringing a Fresh Cowboy Bepob Collaboration

It’s official: Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2: LAWLESS is almost here. With a host of changes revealed through the v34.00 patch notes, we have a worldful of stuff coming. However, besides all the new map changes and the weapons, quite a few collaborations are coming. One such entry is the Fortnite x Cowboy Bepop crossover, a set of bounty hunters making their entry into the game.

The Fornite Cowboy Bepob collaboration is bringing a set of different skins that anime fans will love to wear. With that, all the Cowboy Bepob skins making their way into the game:

Spike Spiegel skin

Faye Valentine skin

Cowboy Bebop weapon wrap

Bebop Legends loading screen

These outfits will be available in the Fortnite item shop starting February 28, Eastern Time.

How to get the Fortnite Cowboy Bepob Weapon Wrap and Screen

While you can get the above skins in the shop, getting the wrap and loading screen is another story. Players must complete Cowboy Bepob Quests for XP, which will contribute towards bonus goals. Progressing through these will finally help you unlock the above items.

However, do note that the Cowboy Bepob quests in Fortnite will only become available from March 1 until March 18, 2025.

With a host of different items, weapons, and characters coming into the mix, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 is bound to be amazing.

That said, are you excited for the Cowboy Bepob skins? Let us know in the comments below!