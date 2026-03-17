Fortnite All Set to Return to Google Play Store in Chapter 7 Season 2

Everyone knows that Fortnite’s history on mobile devices, both iOS and Android, has been rocky, to say the least. With lengthy legal battles and Epic Games’ decision to stand firm against giants like Google and Apple, players have been waiting for the day they can freely play Fortnite on their mobile devices again.

Thankfully, with the release of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2, Epic is finally bringing the game back to the Google Play Store, allowing players to enjoy the Battle Royale experience on Android devices once again.

Android Players Can Enjoy Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 on Google Play Store

The news about Fortnite’s return to the Google Play Store came from the game’s official X account, where the developers shared a video of some gameplay on an Android device. The video was accompanied by a caption that reads: “No matter where you are, we’ve got you covered. Fortnite is back on Google Play,” along with the March 19, 2026, release date.

No matter where you are, we’ve got you covered. Fortnite is back on Google Play.



3.19.26: https://t.co/8M0MjZcvDI pic.twitter.com/QWyR1TEJzX — Fortnite (@Fortnite) March 17, 2026

This is a huge relief for Fortnite mobile players, allowing them to experience the return of the Seven and the Ice King on the go. In addition to this, the game’s return on the Google Play Store is seemingly the first step of the recently revealed Epic Games x Google partnership worth $800 million, which aims to expand Fortnite and Unreal Engine reach.

Another added detail with the confirmation is that the video featured in the announcement actually shows off some gameplay from Chapter 7 Season 2. The footage showcases players using what is seemingly a new scoped assault rifle while battling it out on the Frigid Fortress POI, one of the many map changes coming in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2.

Bringing the game back on Android devices with the release of Chapter 7 Season 2 is a smart move by Epic Games. This is because a much bigger player base will now be able to participate in the release of one of Fortnite‘s biggest seasons in a while.

Will you be downloading Fortnite on your Android devices once Chapter 7 Season 2 releases? Tell us in the comments below!