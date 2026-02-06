Fisch Valentine’s Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

February is here, which means it’s time for the Valentine’s Event in Fisch. With the Love Week about to start, the new update will bring special quests and new co-op or solo missions that give a lot of free rewards. If you want to participate in this week of love, your first step should be to mark the dates on your calendar. Here is everything about the Fisch Valentine’s Update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.

The Fisch Valentine’s update is set to go live on February 7, 2026, at 9:00 AM PST. This will be similar to last year’s Valentine’s event. Just like the major update, the developers have already announced that the event will last for the next two weeks after it starts. However, some content that comes with the update might stay permanently.

Moreover, many other games like The Forge update, Escape Tsunami for Brainrot update, and Steal a Brainrot update are happening around the same time. So, make sure you are joining the game early to avoid the minor hiccups in the Roblox servers.

Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Fisch Valentine’s update across all major regions.

US (Pacific): Saturday, February 7 at 9:00 AM PST

Saturday, February 7 at US (East): Saturday, February 7 at 12:00 PM EST

Saturday, February 7 at Brazil: Saturday, February 7 at 2:00 PM BRT

Saturday, February 7 at Europe: Saturday, February 7 at 6:00 PM CET

Saturday, February 7 at UK: Saturday, February 7 at 5:00 PM GMT

Saturday, February 7 at Russia: Saturday, February 7 at 8:00 PM MSK

Saturday, February 7 at India: Saturday, February 7 at 10:30 PM IST

Saturday, February 7 at Philippines: Sunday, February 8 at 1:00 AM PHT (Manila Time)

Sunday, February 8 at China: Sunday, February 8 at 1:00 AM CST

Sunday, February 8 at Japan: Sunday, February 8 at 2:00 AM JST

Sunday, February 8 at Australia: Sunday, February 8 at 4:00 AM AEDT

Sunday, February 8 at New Zealand: Sunday, February 8 at 6:00 AM NZDT

Don’t want to have a fishing rod fight with the time calculation? Worry not. Use the Fisch Valentine’s Update countdown timer and join the game before the release date and time nears. Just make sure you are on our page for the hype as the Fisch codes drop near the update time.

Fisch Valentine’s Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Valentine’s update is now live!

New Valentine’s themed Island

New Valentine’s event quests

New Valentine’s themed items and rods

New Valentine’s themed Mutations

Admin Abuse events

As expected, Fisch developers haven’t shared any hints related to the next update yet. Luckily, Pluto, a developer in Fisch Discord, shared the first look at a part of the new area.

If we go by the looks of it, it seems that the Valentine’s event will take place on a new island. The sneak suggests a pretty pink area with a lot of red trees, flowers, and a Cupid Statue. While it is not mentioned in the sneak peeks, we can expect a lot of new NPCs, and that means new rods are also on the way. And with that, we might get some of the best fishing rods in Fisch.

Image Credits: Fisch Discord Server

Alongside the new location, admins will be running special Admin Abuse Events, where players will get to witness new events, Fisch mutations, and exclusive special fish.

So, will you head straight into the new lovers’ island with the Valentine’s event in Fisch, or chase down Admin Abuse rewards? Do tell us in the comments.