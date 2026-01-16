Fisch Tidefall Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

After almost three weeks of absence, Fisch is officially returning with a major update. This time, the update is called Tidefall, which starts a new journey of underwater fishing. With Atlantis being one of the most loved updates, fischers are excited about the new underwater area. That said, here is everything about the Fisch Tidefall Update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.

The Fisch Tidefall update is set to go live on January 17, 2025, at 9:00 AM PST. This will mark the first major update event for Fisch in 2026, which will introduce players to a new area and multiple rods. Just like the major update, the developers have already announced that the event this week will last for the next two days. However, some content that comes with the update will stay permanently.

Moreover, many other games like Plants vs Brainrots update, Grow a Garden update, and Steal a Brainrot update are happening around the same time. So, make sure you are joining the game early to avoid the minor hiccups in the Roblox servers.

Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Fisch Tidefall update across all major regions.

US (Pacific) : Saturday, January 17 at 9:00 AM PST

: Saturday, January 17 at 9:00 AM PST US (East) : Saturday, January 17 at 12:00 PM EDT

: Saturday, January 17 at 12:00 PM EDT Brazil : Saturday, January 17 at 1:00 PM BRT

: Saturday, January 17 at 1:00 PM BRT Europe : Saturday, January 17 at 6:00 PM CET

: Saturday, January 17 at 6:00 PM CET UK : Saturday, January 17 at 5:00 PM GMT

: Saturday, January 17 at 5:00 PM GMT Russia : Saturday, January 17 at 7:00 PM MSK

: Saturday, January 17 at 7:00 PM MSK India : Saturday, January 17 at 10:30 PM IST

: Saturday, January 17 at 10:30 PM IST Philippines : Sunday, January 18 at 1:00 AM Manila Time

: Sunday, January 18 at 1:00 AM Manila Time China : Sunday, January 18 at 1:00 AM CST

: Sunday, January 18 at 1:00 AM CST Japan : Sunday, January 18 at 2:00 AM JST

: Sunday, January 18 at 2:00 AM JST Australia : Sunday, January 18 at 4:00 AM AEDT

: Sunday, January 18 at 4:00 AM AEDT New Zealand: Sunday, January 18 at 6:00 AM NZDT

Don’t want to have a fishing rod fight with the time calculation? Worry not. Use the Fisch Tidefall Update countdown timer and join the game before the release date and time nears. Just make sure you are on our page for the hype as the Fisch codes drop near the update time.

Fisch Tidefall Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Tidefall update is now live!

New Underwater location

New Tidefall event quests

More Black Market items

New Rods and bestiary

Admin Abuse events

As expected, Fisch developers haven’t shared any hints related to the next update yet. However, in the last update, the game added a new Divine Secret rarity to Fisch. We can expect these specific fishes to be important for the Tidefall event. Luckily, Pluto, a developer in Fisch discord shared the first look at a part of the new area.

If we go by the looks of it, Tidefall seems to be an underwater area. So, make sure you have the diving gear ready in Fisch. The sneak suggests a lush green area with a lot of trees, some caves, and a passage. While it is not mentioned in the sneak peeks, we can expect a lot of new NPCs, and that means new rods are also on the way. And with that, we might get some of the best fishing rods in Fisch.

Alongside the new location, admins will be running special Admin Abuse Events, where players will get to witness new events, Fisch mutations, and exclusive special fish. And who knows, you might get the chance to get the Sanguine Spire rod in Fisch again.

So, will you dive straight into the new underwater area with the Tidefall event in Fisch, chase down Admin Abuse rewards, or complete your bestiary first? Do tell us in the comments.