Fisch Scoria Reach Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Valentine’s Day has arrived, and Fisch is celebrating with a fresh update. As Love Week wraps up, players can jump into special quests and new co op or solo missions packed with free rewards. The update also adds a brand new island, along with more rods to collect and upgrade. Here is everything you need to know about the Fisch Scoria Reach update, including its release date, regional launch times, and a live countdown.

The Fisch Scoria Reach update is set to go live on February 14, 2025, at 9:00 AM PST. This will start as the Valentine’s major update event ends in Fisch. It will introduce players to a new area and multiple rods. Just like the major update, the developers have already announced that the event this week will last for the next two days. However, most of the content that comes with the update will stay permanently.

Moreover, many other games like Plants vs Brainrots update, Grow a Garden update, and Steal a Brainrot update are happening around the same time. So, make sure you are joining the game early to avoid the minor hiccups in the Roblox servers.

Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Fisch Scoria Reach update across all major regions.

US (Pacific): Saturday, February 14 at 9:00 AM PST

US (East): Saturday, February 14 at 12:00 PM EDT

Brazil: Saturday, February 14 at 1:00 PM BRT

Europe: Saturday, February 14 at 6:00 PM CET

UK: Saturday, February 14 at 5:00 PM GMT

Russia: Saturday, February 14 at 7:00 PM MSK

India: Saturday, February 14 at 10:30 PM IST

Philippines: Sunday, February 15 at 1:00 AM Manila Time

China: Sunday, February 15 at 1:00 AM CST

Japan: Sunday, February 15 at 2:00 AM JST

Australia: Sunday, February 15 at 4:00 AM AEDT

New Zealand: Sunday, February 15 at 6:00 AM NZDT

Do not feel like wrestling with time zones and launch math using a fishing rod as a calculator? Skip the guesswork and keep an eye on our Fisch Scoria Reach Update countdown timer so you can hop in right as release approaches. Stay on this page for the build-up, since new Fisch codes usually surface close to update time, and you will not want to miss those freebies.

The Scoria Reach update is now live!

New Scoria Reach island

New Scoria Reach location quests

More Black Market items

New Rods and bestiary

Fisch Admin Abuse events

Fisch developers have not shared many concrete details about the upcoming Scoria Reach update. However, recent patches have leaned heavily into rare fish expansions and limited-time events, so it is safe to assume Scoria Reach will build on that momentum. A brief tease from the developers hints at a volcanic-themed expansion, which already sounds like trouble for anyone fishing without preparation.

If early glimpses are anything to go by, Scoria Reach appears to be a fiery new island with molten terrain, dark rock formations, and lava-lit coastlines. This likely means new location-based quests tied directly to the island’s ecosystem. Expect fresh NPCs handing out Scoria-themed tasks and rewards. With a new island usually comes a bestiary expansion, so prepare for new fish entries and possibly some high-tier catches designed to challenge endgame players. New rods are also rumored to arrive alongside the update, and if Fisch history tells us anything, at least one of them could shake up the current meta.

The Black Market is also expected to receive more items, potentially including limited gear, rare bait, or high-value Fisch rods. Alongside the island launch, Admin Abuse events will return, bringing chaotic server-wide modifiers, unexpected fish mutations, and exclusive limited-time catches. If you have been waiting for a reason to upgrade your loadout and revisit the grind, Scoria Reach might be the spark that sets the waters on fire.

So, are you ready for the new Scoria Reach in Fisch? Do tell us in the comments.