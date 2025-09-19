Fisch Luminescent Cavern Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Since the original developers of Fisch returned, the game has only seen small updates. That will change with the upcoming Luminescent Cavern update this weekend. The new area, along with fresh quests, an exclusive fishing rod, and a full bestiary, marks a major step forward for the game. So, if you are excited for the update, here is everything about the Fisch Luminescent Cavern Update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.

The Fisch Luminescent Cavern update is set to go live on September 20, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. This marks the first major update for the game since the original developers started working on the content. While updates typically launch right on schedule, occasional delays can pop up due to server overloads or unexpected bugs, especially when a Fisch update follows right after a Grow a Garden update. If you’re aiming to jump into Fisch to enjoy the admin abuse events, it’s a good idea to log in a little early to avoid potential hiccups.

Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Fisch Luminescent Cavern update across all major regions.

US (East): September 20 at 12:00 PM EDT

Brazil: September 20 at 1:00 PM BRT

Europe: September 20 at 6:00 PM CET

Russia: September 20 at 7:00 PM MSK

India: September 20 at 9:30 PM IST

Philippines: September 21 at 12:00 AM Manila Time

China: September 21 at 12:00 AM CST

Japan: September 21 at 1:00 AM JST

Australia: September 21 at 2:00 AM AEDT

New Zealand: September 21 at 4:00 AM NZDT

Tired of calculating the timings as per your region? Worry not, we have the exact solution for you. Use the Fisch Luminescent Cavern Update countdown timer and join the game before the release date and time nears.

The Luminescent Cavern update is now live!

An exclusive trailer for the Fisch Luminescent Cavern update is set to premiere today, September 19, at 12:00 PM PT. The trailer will give the players their first look at what’s coming to Fisch with this major update. We will update this section with more details when they are revealed.

But what can you expect for now? Well, according to the Fisch Discord leaks, the key highlight of the update is the Luminescent Cavern. We have a slight hint of how the cavern is from the leaks channel. The glowing depths of the cavern open up a mysterious new area that players can climb to uncover secrets hidden beneath the waves.

After the first leak, another image showcases a shining cave, which is possibly the location where players will enter to uncover the new area. Alongside the new location, admins will be running special Admin Abuse Events, where players will get to witness new events, mutations, and exclusive special fish.

So, will you dive straight into the Luminescent Cavern, chase down Admin Abuse rewards, or complete your bestiary first? Do tell us in the comments.