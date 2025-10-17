Fisch FischFright Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Whether you love or hate Fisch, you cannot deny that the FischFright event is still the best-rated one in the community. Whether it is the exclusive rewards or simple quests, this Fisch Halloween update put the game on the Roblox front page last year. So, with the same excitement in mind, FischFright returns. If you are excited for the update, here is everything about the Fisch FischFright Update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.

The Fisch FischFright update is set to go live on October 18, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. This will mark the official event for Halloween in Fisch, which will introduce players to a new FischFright island. However, unlike the major update, the developers have already announced that the update this week will stay for the next two weeks.

Moreover, Plants vs Brainrots update, Grow a Garden update, and Steal a Brainrot update are happening on the same day. So, make sure you are joining the game early to avoid the minor hiccups in the Roblox servers.

Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Fisch FischFright update across all major regions.

US (East) : October 18 at 12:00 PM EDT

: October 18 at 12:00 PM EDT Brazil : October 18 at 1:00 PM BRT

: October 18 at 1:00 PM BRT Europe : October 18 at 6:00 PM CET

: October 18 at 6:00 PM CET Russia : October 18 at 7:00 PM MSK

: October 18 at 7:00 PM MSK India : October 18 at 9:30 PM IST

: October 18 at 9:30 PM IST Philippines : October 19 at 12:00 AM Manila Time

: October 19 at 12:00 AM Manila Time China : October 19 at 12:00 AM CST

: October 19 at 12:00 AM CST Japan : October 19 at 1:00 AM JST

: October 19 at 1:00 AM JST Australia : October 19 at 2:00 AM AEDT

: October 19 at 2:00 AM AEDT New Zealand: October 19 at 4:00 AM NZDT

Don’t want to have a fishing rod fight with the time calculation? Worry not. Use the Fisch FischFright Update countdown timer and join the game before the release date and time nears. Just make sure you are on our page for the hype as the Fisch codes drop near the update time.

Fisch FischFright Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The FischFright update is now live!

New FischFright area

New FischFright Quests

New Rods and Bestiary

More Black Market items

Admin Abuse Events

While Fisch developers are always tight-lipped about the next updates, certain leaks help us understand what is coming with the FischFright Halloween event. First and foremost, new leaks reveal that the iconic Witch and her cauldron return. This means the Haunted Rod will also be available for obtainment.

On top of that, players will be able to interact with the Headless Horseman and a new merchant on the exclusive island. While there are no confirmations, we might see the new FischFright island in Fisch during the update.

Alongside the new location, admins will be running special Admin Abuse Events, where players will get to witness new events, Fisch mutations, and exclusive special fish. And who knows, you might get the chance to get the Sanguine Spire rod in Fisch again.

So, will you dive straight into the Halloween vibes with the FischFright event in Fisch, chase down Admin Abuse rewards, or complete your bestiary first? Do tell us in the comments.