Fisch Cursed Seas Update Release Date and Time (Countdown)

The anticipation for Fisch’s next major update is high, as the developer has teased a massive and promising expansion for the game. Prepare to traverse the Second Sea, explore new islands, craft new rods, and fight off Cthulu in the upcoming update. That said, diehard Fisch fans awaiting the Cursed Seas update must be eager to know when they play it. So here is the exact release date and time when the Second Sea goes live in Fisch.

The Cursed Seas update in Fisch featuring the Second Sea and the ‘Cthulu’ boss will be released on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 5:00 AM PT. We have also listed the Fisch ‘Cursed Seas’ update release date and time for select regions below:

US (East) : 8:00 AM ET, March 29

: 8:00 AM ET, March 29 Brazil : 9:00 AM BRT, March 29

: 9:00 AM BRT, March 29 Europe : 1:00 PM CET, March 29

: 1:00 PM CET, March 29 Russia : 3:00 PM MSK, March 29

: 3:00 PM MSK, March 29 India : 5:30 PM IST, March 29

: 5:30 PM IST, March 29 Philippines : 9:00 PM Manila Time, March 29

: 9:00 PM Manila Time, March 29 China : 8:00 PM CST, March 29

: 8:00 PM CST, March 29 Japan : 9:00 PM JST, March 29

: 9:00 PM JST, March 29 Australia : 11:00 PM AEDT, March 29

: 11:00 PM AEDT, March 29 New Zealand: 1:00 AM NZDT, March 30

The Cursed Seas event page also includes the release date and time for all regions. However, visiting the page frequently just to calculate how much time is left for the second sea to arrive can get a little tiring.

Moreover, just like the previous updates, there is a dedicated timer in-game at Moosewood. But who is going to stay in-game all day to keep track of it? That’s why we have added a dedicated countdown timer for the Fisch Cursed Seas update below:

Countdown to Fisch Cursed Seas Update 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The new Cursed Seas Update update should now be live in Fisch! Enjoy discovering the new content!

As per the official trailer for the Cursed Seas update in Fisch, a new sea is arriving in the game. This means you will now be able to spawn in a new world where Moosewood will not be the start of your journey. We saw plenty of new locations and a massive overhaul of the fishing spots where you will spend your time fishing.

Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Ishan Adhikary/Beebom)

The trailer further confirms that the new seas will have a different currency, new bestiaries, and a bunch of new rods. So, when you join the game after the update, the Sea Traveler will take you to the new map in Fisch (when you are ready). The update will not reset your money or progress. However, since the new world will have a new currency, you cannot use your money from the first sea here.

Also Read: All Secret Fish in Fisch and How to Catch Them

Fisch Cursed Seas will not have a live event, but we might see some cinematics introducing players to the Second Sea, and its biggest danger – the Big Dreamer Cthulu. The official trailer showcased a large Cthulu den as well. And by the end of the first cinematics, we see a Cthulhu boss similar to the Scylla boss pop out of the water.

Image Credit: Fisch (via YouTube/CarbonMeisterPlays, screenshot by Ishan Adhikary/Beebom)

In the trailer, YouTube creator Carbon Meister said that the new Cursed Seas gameplay will be focused on a more casual approach, similar to the game’s initial release. However, the new level cap in Fisch will now be 2500, with a possible new rod as a reward.

An X post from the official Fisch account hinted that the reward would be the Miku Rod. That is for the level rewards, but what about the new rods coming in the second seas?

One of the unique rods coming in the update is the Verdant Shear rod, which is a combination of a scissor and a sword. This rod spawns trees around you and gives a tree mutation. A much simpler animated rod is the Frog Rod, which will come with a solid passive. This rod will spawn frogs when you are fishing, increasing your luck with each frog spawn.

Another unique passive rod is the Free Spirit Rod, which showers a rain of gems when you are fishing, giving a mutation that visually resembles the gem on the rod. But these are all about the mid- and late-game rods in the new seas. What about beginners? Well, there will be some beginner rods, such as the Rod of the Lagoon, the Firefly Rod, and the Wildflower Rod.

With these major changes coming to Fisch with the Cursed Seas update, we can also expect some quality-of-life changes in the game. In a poll on Discord, the developers gathered opinions on select features, including the bulk purchase of Enchant Relics and the sale of Conception Conch at every merchant. From the positive reception in these polls, we can predict that these will be some of the few changes in the game.

When the Cursed Seas update goes live, the Fisch developers will give away unique skins, including a Cthulu boat. So, make sure to follow the timer and enter the game 5-10 minutes before the timer hits zero for free rewards.