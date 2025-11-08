Home > News > Fisch Cultist Lair Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Fisch Cultist Lair Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Ishan Adhikary
Fisch Cultist Lair Update Release Date and Time Countdown
In Short
  • The Fisch Cultist Lair update goes live on November 8, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT, adding new content before Fischgiving.
  • Players can explore the Depths of Terrapin Island with new rods, quests, and a fresh bestiary.
  • Admin Abuse Events and new emotes will bring extra chaos and rewards to Fisch.

After a spooky Halloween season, Fisch is preparing for Thanksgiving and Christmas. But before that, a major update is opening up the Cultist Lair. So, if you are excited for the major update, you are at the right place. Here is everything about the Fisch Cultist Lair Update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.

Fisch Cultist Lair Update Release Time

The Fisch Cultist Lair update is set to go live on November 8, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. This will mark the last major update before Fischgiving in Fisch. This update will open the doors to the Depths of Terrapin Island.

Moreover, Plants vs Brainrots updateGrow a Garden update, and Steal a Brainrot update are happening on the same day. So, make sure you are joining the game early to avoid the minor hiccups in the Roblox servers.

Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Fisch Cultist Lair update across all major regions.

  • US (West): November 8 at 9:00 AM PT
  • US (East): November 8 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Brazil: November 8 at 2:00 PM BRT
  • Europe: November 8 at 6:00 PM CET
  • Russia: November 8 at 7:00 PM MSK
  • India: November 8 at 10:30 PM IST
  • Philippines: November 9 at 1:00 AM Manila Time
  • China: November 9 at 1:00 AM CST
  • Japan: November 9 at 2:00 AM JST
  • Australia: November 9 at 4:00 AM AEDT
  • New Zealand: November 9 at 6:00 AM NZDT

Fisch Cultist Lair Update Countdown Timer

Don’t want to have a fishing rod fight with the time calculation? Worry not. Use the Fisch Cultist Lair Update countdown timer and join the game before the release date and time nears. Just make sure you are on our page for the hype as the Fisch codes drop near the update time.

What to Expect from Fisch Cultist Lair Update?

  • Cultist Lair area
  • New Rods and Bestiary
  • More Black Market items
  • Admin Abuse Events

While Fisch developers are always tight-lipped about the next updates, certain leaks help us understand what is coming with the Cultist Lair. This new location will add a fresh bestiary and more rods to unlock.

On top of that, we can expect the new emote wheel in Fisch. The developers teased it in the Discord server recently. Moreover, a new area being added to the game means there will be more quests.

Fisch Cultist Lair pool

Alongside the new location, admins will be running special Admin Abuse Events, where players will get to witness new events, Fisch mutations, and exclusive special fish. And who knows, you might get the chance to get the Sanguine Spire rod in Fisch again.

So, will you dive straight into the Cultist Lair in Fisch, chase down Admin Abuse rewards, or complete your bestiary first? Do tell us in the comments.

