Fisch Cultist Lair Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

After a spooky Halloween season, Fisch is preparing for Thanksgiving and Christmas. But before that, a major update is opening up the Cultist Lair. So, if you are excited for the major update, you are at the right place. Here is everything about the Fisch Cultist Lair Update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.

The Fisch Cultist Lair update is set to go live on November 8, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT. This will mark the last major update before Fischgiving in Fisch. This update will open the doors to the Depths of Terrapin Island.

Moreover, Plants vs Brainrots update, Grow a Garden update, and Steal a Brainrot update are happening on the same day. So, make sure you are joining the game early to avoid the minor hiccups in the Roblox servers.

Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Fisch Cultist Lair update across all major regions.

US (West) : November 8 at 9:00 AM PT

: November 8 at 9:00 AM PT US (East) : November 8 at 12:00 PM ET

: November 8 at 12:00 PM ET Brazil : November 8 at 2:00 PM BRT

: November 8 at 2:00 PM BRT Europe : November 8 at 6:00 PM CET

: November 8 at 6:00 PM CET Russia : November 8 at 7:00 PM MSK

: November 8 at 7:00 PM MSK India : November 8 at 10:30 PM IST

: November 8 at 10:30 PM IST Philippines : November 9 at 1:00 AM Manila Time

: November 9 at 1:00 AM Manila Time China : November 9 at 1:00 AM CST

: November 9 at 1:00 AM CST Japan : November 9 at 2:00 AM JST

: November 9 at 2:00 AM JST Australia : November 9 at 4:00 AM AEDT

: November 9 at 4:00 AM AEDT New Zealand: November 9 at 6:00 AM NZDT

Don’t want to have a fishing rod fight with the time calculation? Worry not. Use the Fisch Cultist Lair Update countdown timer and join the game before the release date and time nears. Just make sure you are on our page for the hype as the Fisch codes drop near the update time.

Fisch Cultist Lair Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Cultist Lair update is now live!

Cultist Lair area

New Rods and Bestiary

More Black Market items

Admin Abuse Events

While Fisch developers are always tight-lipped about the next updates, certain leaks help us understand what is coming with the Cultist Lair. This new location will add a fresh bestiary and more rods to unlock.

On top of that, we can expect the new emote wheel in Fisch. The developers teased it in the Discord server recently. Moreover, a new area being added to the game means there will be more quests.

Alongside the new location, admins will be running special Admin Abuse Events, where players will get to witness new events, Fisch mutations, and exclusive special fish. And who knows, you might get the chance to get the Sanguine Spire rod in Fisch again.

So, will you dive straight into the Cultist Lair in Fisch, chase down Admin Abuse rewards, or complete your bestiary first? Do tell us in the comments.