The First Trailer for Spy x Family Season 3 Is Here

Anya and Bond in Spy x Family season 3
Image Credit: WIT and Cloverworks (via X/@spyfamily_anime)
In Short
  • A new trailer for Spy x Family Season 3 was shared by the production staff today.
  • The trailer hints at the upcoming season delving into the origins of Twilight.
  • The official release date of Spy x Family season 3 hasn't been announced yet, but we do know that it's releasing in October 2025.

It’s been a long time since we saw the Forger family in action since the second season ended in December 2023. While the Spy × Family Code: White was released for fans last year, it was a non-canonical story. Thus, Spy x Family fans eagerly wait for the release of a new third season. Following an extended wait, Spy x Family Season 3 was announced in a special event, and the release window for the third season was set in stone as October 2025 during the Jump Festa 2025 event.

As the premiere of Spy x Family Season 3 approaches, Wit and Cloverworks studios have unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming Spy x Family season today. The Forger family is on their way and you can watch the new trailer for Spy x Family season 3 below:

The trailer teases that Loid Forger, aka Twilight’s secret dark past, will come to the light in Spy x Family season 3. The upcoming season will resume from where season 2 ended, which is the WISE Arc. If season 3 also features 12 episodes like its predecessor, we can expect the new season to cover the Friendship Schemes Arc and Red Circus Arc (chapters 64-78).

The production staff hasn’t disclosed an exact release date for Spy x Family Season 3 yet. So we expect the studio to reveal the official premiere date with a second trailer in the near future. That said, are you excited to meet the Forger family back to embark on new spy missions? Let us know in the comments below.

