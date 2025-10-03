EA FC 26 Version 1.0.3 Patch Notes: Kick-Off Goals Nerf, PC Fixes, More

A brand-new update for the EA FC 26 is en route, carrying important changes and tweaks that players have been clamoring for. At the top of the list is a much-needed nerf to kick-off goals that have been plaguing nearly every competitive Ultimate Team mode. According to EA, your defensive shape will now be more compact for a short while after the whistle blows to prevent these infuriating goals. Besides this, the patch also brings some fixes to the PC version of the game.

On that note, here are the full patch notes for the EA FC 26 Version 1.0.3 update.

EA FC 26 Patch Notes

EA SPORTS FC 26 version 1.0.3 will soon be available for the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC versions of FC 26. Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 versions will release afterwards. Here’s what’s new in FC 26 v1.0.3:

Gameplay

Made the following updates:

Improved kick off defensive positioning: The defending team will now position themselves more compactly for a short period of time after a kick off. Updated positions of defending players prior to kick off for all formations.

Reduced the accuracy of Acrobatic shots taken right after a Rainbow Flick.

Addressed instances of players taking a Trivela Shot at the keeper when it could have been more beneficial to perform a lace shot.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Incorrect Bios could have appeared on Gold Player Items.

The Season 1 Premium Pass previously required Ultimate Edition players to restart the game to claim it.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issue:

After signing a new contract, players could have acted unhappy, leading to a notification about a lack of contract offer and eventually leading to a transfer request.

General, Audio, and Visual

Addressed the following issues:

[PC Only] Addressed some instances of controllers not responding in gameplay while we continue to investigate your reports on this issue and plan future improvements.

[PC Only] Resolution and Display settings could have sometimes reset after closing the game.

[PC Only] Optimized cloth physics to reduce impact on performance.

[PC Only] Improved performance during corner kicks.

[Showcase Only] Addressed instances of launching the game through an invite not placing the recipient in the match lobby.

Addressed various stability issues that could have occurred.

And that wraps up the latest EA FC 26 patch notes. Let us know your thoughts on the update below.