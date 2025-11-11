Home » EA FC 26 UEFA Primetime Upgrades Tracker

EA FC 26 UEFA Primetime Upgrades Tracker

Aryan Singh
Comments 0
EA FC 26 UEFA Primetime card designs
Image Credit: EA Sports

The classic Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo has received a facelift in EA FC 26 and is now named UEFA Primetime. Despite the branding change, the campaign is almost identical to its FC 24 and FC 25 counterparts, featuring a range of unique player items who are all eligible for live upgrades. These boosts are dependent on multiple factors, including their team’s performance in their respective European competitions.

With so many players on offer and dozens of clubs to keep up with, keeping track of all the upgrades can be tricky. So, we’ve got you covered with a handy EA FC 26 UEFA Primetime upgrades tracker.

EA FC 26 UCL Primetime Upgrade Tracker

Player NameClubBase Rating7 points in next 4 matches1 appearance in a win1 G/A in next 4 matches
(Att/Mid)		1 clean sheet or 0 cards in next 4 matches
(Def)		Top 8 finishTeam scores 1 goal in 3 matchesUpgrades
Erling HaalndManchester City920/70/10/1N/A0/3
Lamine YamalBarecelona890/70/10/1N/A0/3
William SalibaArsenal880/70/1N/A0/10/3
Bradley BarcolaPSG870/70/10/1N/A0/3
Anthony GordonNewcastle United870/70/10/1N/A0/3
Eder MilitaoReal Madrid870/70/1N/A0/10/3
Cody GakpoLiverpool870/70/10/1N/A0/3
Rasmus HojlundNapoli870/70/10/1N/A0/3
Richard RiosSL Benfica870/70/10/1N/A0/3
Aleksandar PavlovicBayern Munich870/70/10/1N/A0/3
Felix NmechaBorussia Dortmund870/70/10/1N/A0/3
BonnyInter860/70/10/1N/A0/3
Xavi SimonsTottenham Hotspur860/70/10/1N/A0/3
EstevaoChelsea860/70/10/1N/A0/3
Dennis ManPSV860/70/10/1N/A0/3
Kenneth TaylorAjax860/70/10/1N/A0/3
Kevin RodriguezUnion Saint-Gilloise840/70/10/1N/A0/3
Matheus SilvaQarabag840/70/1N/A0/10/3

EA FC 26 Primetime Heroes Upgrade Tracker

Player NameAssociated ClubRating2 wins in next 4 matches4 goals in next 4 matchesUpgraded Rating
Eden HazardChelsea890/20/4
Simone LaudehrBayern Munich890/20/4
Daniele De RossiAS Roma880/20/4
Laura GeorgesLyon880/20/4
Michel SalgadoReal Madrid880/20/4
Ludovic GiulyPSG880/20/4

EA FC 26 UWCL Primetime Upgrade Tracker

Player NameClubBase Rating7 points in next 4 matches1 appearance in a win1 G/A in next 4 matches
(Att/Mid)		1 clean sheet or 0 cards in next 4 matches
(Def)		Top 4 finishTeam scores 1 goal in 4 matchesUpgrades
Caroline Graham HansenBarcelona900/70/10/1N/A0/4
Maya Le TissierManchester United880/70/1N/A0/10/4
Maika HamanoCheslea860/70/10/1N/A0/4
Elimbi Gilbert PSG860/70/1N/A0/10/4

EA FC 26 UEL Primetime Upgrade Tracker

Player NameClubBase Rating7 points in next 4 matches1 appearance in a win1 G/A in next 4 matches
(Att/Mid)		1 clean sheet or 0 cards in next 4 matches
(Def)		Top 8 finishTeam scores 1 goal in 3 matchesUpgrades
Ian MaatsenAston Villa870/70/1N/A0/10/3
Anass ZarouryPanathinaikos860/70/10/1N/A0/3
Igor JesusNottingham Forest860/70/10/1N/A0/3
Manu KoneRoma860/70/10/1N/A0/3
Callum McGregorCeltic860/70/10/1N/A0/3
Rodrigo MoraPorto850/70/10/1N/A0/3
Archie BrownFenerbahce850/70/1N/A0/10/3
Cedric BakambuReal Betis850/70/10/1N/A0/3
Anis Hadj MoussaFeyenoord850/70/10/1N/A0/3
Ruben KluivertLyon840/70/1N/A0/10/3
Max AaronsRangers 840/70/1N/A0/10/3
Victor EdvardsenGo Ahead Eagles840/70/10/1N/A0/3

EA FC 26 UECL Primetime Upgrade Tracker

Player NameClubBase Rating4 points in next 3 matches1 apperance in a win1 G/A in next 3 matches
(Att/Mid)		1 clean sheet or 0 cards in next 3 matches
(Def)		Top 8 finishTeam scores 1 goal in 3 matchesUpgrades
Lukas HaraslinSparta Prague870/40/10/1N/A0/3
Cher NdourFiorentina860/40/10/1N/A0/3
Benedict HollerbachMainz860/40/10/1N/A0/3
Unai LopezRayo Vallecano850/40/10/1N/A0/3
Mikael IshakLech Poznan850/40/10/1N/A0/3

FC 26 UEFA Primetime Upgrades Explained

All Primetime Upgrades are tied to club or player performances in their respective European competitions. In the case of Heroes, their associated clubs are the ones where they earned their cult icon status. Meeting the upgrade requirements rewards players with boosts such as OVR increases and PlayStyles. Here’s a breakdown of the Primetime upgrades path for UCL, UWCL, UEL, and UECL players:

  • Club earns 7 or more points in the next 4 matches: +1 OVR
  • The player has 1 Appearance in a win over next 4 matches: 1x Player Role+ and 1 base PlayStyle
  • (Forwards/MidfieldersGet 1 Goal or Assist in the next 4 matches: 1x Player Role1++ and 1 base PlayStyle
  • (DefendersGet 1 Clean Sheet or 0 Yellow/Red cards in the next 4 matches: 1x Player Role1++ and 1 base PlayStyle
  • Club finishes top 8 in the league (Top 4 for UWCL players): 1 PlayStyle+ or 2 base PlayStyles
  • Club scores at least 1 goal in 3 different matches: +1 OVR

And now, here’s a look at the upgrade path for Primetime Heroes:

  • 2 Wins in the next 4 matches: 1 OVR
  • Score 4 goals in the next 4 League matches: 1x Role++ and 2 base PlayStyles

We’ll be sure to update this tracker after European matchweek, so make sure to bookmark this page. Let us know who is your favorite promo player is in the comments.

What upgrades can FC 26 Primetime players receive?

If the requirements are met, Primetime players can receive upgrades such as OVR buffs, new Player Roles, and new PlayStyles.

When will Primetime upgrades be reflected in FC 26 Ultimate Team?

EA usually upgrades live player items within 48 hours of the requirements being met. UEFA Primetime cards should be no different.

Related Articles
EA FC 26 Icon SBC: Best Pulls, Cheapest Solutions, and More
Aryan Singh Nov 3, 2025
EA FC 26 Patch Balances R1 Dribbling and Hints at Upcoming Goalkeeper Nerf
Aryan Singh Oct 30, 2025
EA Sports FC 26 Review – From Relegation Form to Champions League Glory
Aryan Singh Sep 26, 2025
#Tags
#EA Sports FC
Aryan Singh

A massive gaming nerd who's been writing stuff on the internet since 2021, Aryan covers single-player games, RPGs, and live-service titles such as Marvel Rivals and Call of Duty: Warzone. When he isn't clacking away at his keyboard, you'll find him firing up another playthrough of Fallout: New Vegas.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recommended Articles
    Survive on a Raft Codes (November 2025)
    Survive on a Raft Codes (November 2025)
    Author Sanmay Chakrabarti
    NYT Connections Hints Today: Answers & Clues for November 11, 2025
    NYT Connections Hints Today: Answers & Clues for November 11, 2025
    Author Sanmay Chakrabarti
    NYT Strands Hints Today: Check Answers for November 11, 2025
    NYT Strands Hints Today: Check Answers for November 11, 2025
    Author Anmol Sachdeva
    Wordle Hints Today: Answer for November 11, 2025
    Wordle Hints Today: Answer for November 11, 2025
    Author Rishabh Sabarwal
    Honkai Star Rail’s Amphoreus Saga Promised a Grand Saga and Delivered a Lukewarm Finale
    Honkai Star Rail’s Amphoreus Saga Promised a Grand Saga and Delivered a Lukewarm Finale
    Author Sanmay Chakrabarti
    Forget Bethesda, Obsidian Should Be the Only Developer Making Fallout 5
    Forget Bethesda, Obsidian Should Be the Only Developer Making Fallout 5
    Author Aryan Singh
    Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Preload Guide: Countdown Timer and Preload Times
    Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Preload Guide: Countdown Timer and Preload Times
    Author Aryan Singh