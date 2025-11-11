The classic Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo has received a facelift in EA FC 26 and is now named UEFA Primetime. Despite the branding change, the campaign is almost identical to its FC 24 and FC 25 counterparts, featuring a range of unique player items who are all eligible for live upgrades. These boosts are dependent on multiple factors, including their team’s performance in their respective European competitions.
With so many players on offer and dozens of clubs to keep up with, keeping track of all the upgrades can be tricky. So, we’ve got you covered with a handy EA FC 26 UEFA Primetime upgrades tracker.
EA FC 26 UCL Primetime Upgrade Tracker
|Player Name
|Club
|Base Rating
|7 points in next 4 matches
|1 appearance in a win
|1 G/A in next 4 matches
(Att/Mid)
|1 clean sheet or 0 cards in next 4 matches
(Def)
|Top 8 finish
|Team scores 1 goal in 3 matches
|Upgrades
|Erling Haalnd
|Manchester City
|92
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Lamine Yamal
|Barecelona
|89
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|88
|0/7
|0/1
|N/A
|0/1
|–
|0/3
|–
|Bradley Barcola
|PSG
|87
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle United
|87
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Eder Militao
|Real Madrid
|87
|0/7
|0/1
|N/A
|0/1
|–
|0/3
|–
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|87
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Rasmus Hojlund
|Napoli
|87
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Richard Rios
|SL Benfica
|87
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Aleksandar Pavlovic
|Bayern Munich
|87
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Felix Nmecha
|Borussia Dortmund
|87
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Bonny
|Inter
|86
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Xavi Simons
|Tottenham Hotspur
|86
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Estevao
|Chelsea
|86
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Dennis Man
|PSV
|86
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Kenneth Taylor
|Ajax
|86
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Kevin Rodriguez
|Union Saint-Gilloise
|84
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Matheus Silva
|Qarabag
|84
|0/7
|0/1
|N/A
|0/1
|–
|0/3
|–
EA FC 26 Primetime Heroes Upgrade Tracker
|Player Name
|Associated Club
|Rating
|2 wins in next 4 matches
|4 goals in next 4 matches
|Upgraded Rating
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|89
|0/2
|0/4
|–
|Simone Laudehr
|Bayern Munich
|89
|0/2
|0/4
|–
|Daniele De Rossi
|AS Roma
|88
|0/2
|0/4
|–
|Laura Georges
|Lyon
|88
|0/2
|0/4
|–
|Michel Salgado
|Real Madrid
|88
|0/2
|0/4
|–
|Ludovic Giuly
|PSG
|88
|0/2
|0/4
|–
EA FC 26 UWCL Primetime Upgrade Tracker
|Player Name
|Club
|Base Rating
|7 points in next 4 matches
|1 appearance in a win
|1 G/A in next 4 matches
(Att/Mid)
|1 clean sheet or 0 cards in next 4 matches
(Def)
|Top 4 finish
|Team scores 1 goal in 4 matches
|Upgrades
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Barcelona
|90
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/4
|–
|Maya Le Tissier
|Manchester United
|88
|0/7
|0/1
|N/A
|0/1
|–
|0/4
|–
|Maika Hamano
|Cheslea
|86
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/4
|–
|Elimbi Gilbert
|PSG
|86
|0/7
|0/1
|N/A
|0/1
|–
|0/4
|–
EA FC 26 UEL Primetime Upgrade Tracker
|Player Name
|Club
|Base Rating
|7 points in next 4 matches
|1 appearance in a win
|1 G/A in next 4 matches
(Att/Mid)
|1 clean sheet or 0 cards in next 4 matches
(Def)
|Top 8 finish
|Team scores 1 goal in 3 matches
|Upgrades
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|87
|0/7
|0/1
|N/A
|0/1
|–
|0/3
|–
|Anass Zaroury
|Panathinaikos
|86
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Igor Jesus
|Nottingham Forest
|86
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Manu Kone
|Roma
|86
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Callum McGregor
|Celtic
|86
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Rodrigo Mora
|Porto
|85
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Archie Brown
|Fenerbahce
|85
|0/7
|0/1
|N/A
|0/1
|–
|0/3
|–
|Cedric Bakambu
|Real Betis
|85
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Anis Hadj Moussa
|Feyenoord
|85
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Ruben Kluivert
|Lyon
|84
|0/7
|0/1
|N/A
|0/1
|–
|0/3
|–
|Max Aarons
|Rangers
|84
|0/7
|0/1
|N/A
|0/1
|–
|0/3
|–
|Victor Edvardsen
|Go Ahead Eagles
|84
|0/7
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
EA FC 26 UECL Primetime Upgrade Tracker
|Player Name
|Club
|Base Rating
|4 points in next 3 matches
|1 apperance in a win
|1 G/A in next 3 matches
(Att/Mid)
|1 clean sheet or 0 cards in next 3 matches
(Def)
|Top 8 finish
|Team scores 1 goal in 3 matches
|Upgrades
|Lukas Haraslin
|Sparta Prague
|87
|0/4
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Cher Ndour
|Fiorentina
|86
|0/4
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Benedict Hollerbach
|Mainz
|86
|0/4
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Unai Lopez
|Rayo Vallecano
|85
|0/4
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
|Mikael Ishak
|Lech Poznan
|85
|0/4
|0/1
|0/1
|N/A
|–
|0/3
|–
FC 26 UEFA Primetime Upgrades Explained
All Primetime Upgrades are tied to club or player performances in their respective European competitions. In the case of Heroes, their associated clubs are the ones where they earned their cult icon status. Meeting the upgrade requirements rewards players with boosts such as OVR increases and PlayStyles. Here’s a breakdown of the Primetime upgrades path for UCL, UWCL, UEL, and UECL players:
- Club earns 7 or more points in the next 4 matches: +1 OVR
- The player has 1 Appearance in a win over next 4 matches: 1x Player Role+ and 1 base PlayStyle
- (Forwards/Midfielders) Get 1 Goal or Assist in the next 4 matches: 1x Player Role1++ and 1 base PlayStyle
- (Defenders) Get 1 Clean Sheet or 0 Yellow/Red cards in the next 4 matches: 1x Player Role1++ and 1 base PlayStyle
- Club finishes top 8 in the league (Top 4 for UWCL players): 1 PlayStyle+ or 2 base PlayStyles
- Club scores at least 1 goal in 3 different matches: +1 OVR
And now, here’s a look at the upgrade path for Primetime Heroes:
- 2 Wins in the next 4 matches: 1 OVR
- Score 4 goals in the next 4 League matches: 1x Role++ and 2 base PlayStyles
We’ll be sure to update this tracker after European matchweek, so make sure to bookmark this page. Let us know who is your favorite promo player is in the comments.
If the requirements are met, Primetime players can receive upgrades such as OVR buffs, new Player Roles, and new PlayStyles.
EA usually upgrades live player items within 48 hours of the requirements being met. UEFA Primetime cards should be no different.