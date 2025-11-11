The classic Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) promo has received a facelift in EA FC 26 and is now named UEFA Primetime. Despite the branding change, the campaign is almost identical to its FC 24 and FC 25 counterparts, featuring a range of unique player items who are all eligible for live upgrades. These boosts are dependent on multiple factors, including their team’s performance in their respective European competitions.

With so many players on offer and dozens of clubs to keep up with, keeping track of all the upgrades can be tricky. So, we’ve got you covered with a handy EA FC 26 UEFA Primetime upgrades tracker.

EA FC 26 UCL Primetime Upgrade Tracker

Player Name Club Base Rating 7 points in next 4 matches 1 appearance in a win 1 G/A in next 4 matches

(Att/Mid) 1 clean sheet or 0 cards in next 4 matches

(Def) Top 8 finish Team scores 1 goal in 3 matches Upgrades Erling Haalnd Manchester City 92 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Lamine Yamal Barecelona 89 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – William Saliba Arsenal 88 0/7 0/1 N/A 0/1 – 0/3 – Bradley Barcola PSG 87 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Anthony Gordon Newcastle United 87 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Eder Militao Real Madrid 87 0/7 0/1 N/A 0/1 – 0/3 – Cody Gakpo Liverpool 87 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Rasmus Hojlund Napoli 87 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Richard Rios SL Benfica 87 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Aleksandar Pavlovic Bayern Munich 87 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Felix Nmecha Borussia Dortmund 87 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Bonny Inter 86 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Xavi Simons Tottenham Hotspur 86 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Estevao Chelsea 86 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Dennis Man PSV 86 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Kenneth Taylor Ajax 86 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Kevin Rodriguez Union Saint-Gilloise 84 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Matheus Silva Qarabag 84 0/7 0/1 N/A 0/1 – 0/3 –

EA FC 26 Primetime Heroes Upgrade Tracker

Player Name Associated Club Rating 2 wins in next 4 matches 4 goals in next 4 matches Upgraded Rating Eden Hazard Chelsea 89 0/2 0/4 – Simone Laudehr Bayern Munich 89 0/2 0/4 – Daniele De Rossi AS Roma 88 0/2 0/4 – Laura Georges Lyon 88 0/2 0/4 – Michel Salgado Real Madrid 88 0/2 0/4 – Ludovic Giuly PSG 88 0/2 0/4 –

EA FC 26 UWCL Primetime Upgrade Tracker

Player Name Club Base Rating 7 points in next 4 matches 1 appearance in a win 1 G/A in next 4 matches

(Att/Mid) 1 clean sheet or 0 cards in next 4 matches

(Def) Top 4 finish Team scores 1 goal in 4 matches Upgrades Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona 90 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/4 – Maya Le Tissier Manchester United 88 0/7 0/1 N/A 0/1 – 0/4 – Maika Hamano Cheslea 86 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/4 – Elimbi Gilbert PSG 86 0/7 0/1 N/A 0/1 – 0/4 –

EA FC 26 UEL Primetime Upgrade Tracker

Player Name Club Base Rating 7 points in next 4 matches 1 appearance in a win 1 G/A in next 4 matches

(Att/Mid) 1 clean sheet or 0 cards in next 4 matches

(Def) Top 8 finish Team scores 1 goal in 3 matches Upgrades Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 87 0/7 0/1 N/A 0/1 – 0/3 – Anass Zaroury Panathinaikos 86 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Igor Jesus Nottingham Forest 86 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Manu Kone Roma 86 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Callum McGregor Celtic 86 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Rodrigo Mora Porto 85 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Archie Brown Fenerbahce 85 0/7 0/1 N/A 0/1 – 0/3 – Cedric Bakambu Real Betis 85 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Anis Hadj Moussa Feyenoord 85 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Ruben Kluivert Lyon 84 0/7 0/1 N/A 0/1 – 0/3 – Max Aarons Rangers 84 0/7 0/1 N/A 0/1 – 0/3 – Victor Edvardsen Go Ahead Eagles 84 0/7 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 –

EA FC 26 UECL Primetime Upgrade Tracker

Player Name Club Base Rating 4 points in next 3 matches 1 apperance in a win 1 G/A in next 3 matches

(Att/Mid) 1 clean sheet or 0 cards in next 3 matches

(Def) Top 8 finish Team scores 1 goal in 3 matches Upgrades Lukas Haraslin Sparta Prague 87 0/4 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Cher Ndour Fiorentina 86 0/4 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Benedict Hollerbach Mainz 86 0/4 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Unai Lopez Rayo Vallecano 85 0/4 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 – Mikael Ishak Lech Poznan 85 0/4 0/1 0/1 N/A – 0/3 –

FC 26 UEFA Primetime Upgrades Explained

All Primetime Upgrades are tied to club or player performances in their respective European competitions. In the case of Heroes, their associated clubs are the ones where they earned their cult icon status. Meeting the upgrade requirements rewards players with boosts such as OVR increases and PlayStyles. Here’s a breakdown of the Primetime upgrades path for UCL, UWCL, UEL, and UECL players:

Club earns 7 or more points in the next 4 matches : +1 OVR

: +1 OVR The player has 1 Appearance in a win over next 4 matches : 1x Player Role+ and 1 base PlayStyle

: 1x Player Role+ and 1 base PlayStyle ( Forwards/Midfielders ) Get 1 Goal or Assist in the next 4 matches : 1x Player Role1++ and 1 base PlayStyle

) : 1x Player Role1++ and 1 base PlayStyle ( Defenders ) Get 1 Clean Sheet or 0 Yellow/Red cards in the next 4 matches : 1x Player Role1++ and 1 base PlayStyle

) : 1x Player Role1++ and 1 base PlayStyle Club finishes top 8 in the league (Top 4 for UWCL players): 1 PlayStyle+ or 2 base PlayStyles

(Top 4 for UWCL players): 1 PlayStyle+ or 2 base PlayStyles Club scores at least 1 goal in 3 different matches: +1 OVR

And now, here’s a look at the upgrade path for Primetime Heroes:

2 Wins in the next 4 matches : 1 OVR

: 1 OVR Score 4 goals in the next 4 League matches: 1x Role++ and 2 base PlayStyles

We’ll be sure to update this tracker after European matchweek, so make sure to bookmark this page. Let us know who is your favorite promo player is in the comments.