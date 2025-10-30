EA FC 26 Patch Balances R1 Dribbling and Hints at Upcoming Goalkeeper Nerf

The first full month of EA FC 26 is in the books, and as far as Ultimate Team is concerned, it’s been a rocky start. The latest entry in the franchise released in an impressive state, with competitive gameplay that finally cut down on ratty defensive tactics. But just like FC 25, a vocal minority within the community threw the equivalent of a hissy fit, forcing EA to implement changes that gutted this year’s finely-tuned balance between attack and defence.

CDMs became overpowered once again while dribbling; especially controlled sprint dribbling was adversely affected. Naturally, this attracted a barrage of criticism from players and popular content creators, and the devs are finally walking back the change via a brand-new FC 26 tuning update.

As shared on the offical ‘EA FC Direction Communication’ X account, a Live Tuning Update has restored controlled sprint dribbling to nearly the same speed as before the most recent EA FC 26 patch. This should mean that maneuvering the ball using R1/RB feels much tighter, allowing players to make split-second directional switches to catch defenders by surprise.

Image Credit: EA Sports

Of course, the impact of this update can only be gauged after several hours of gameplay, but it’s encouraging to see EA being so responsive to feedback. Speaking of which, the devs recently took to the game’s official Discord channel to ask for feedback regarding Goalkeeper Movement. They hosted a poll featuring five options to understand how players feel about it, and unsurprisingly, “I strongly dislike it” emerged as the overwhelming winner.

It’s unclear what changes this could lead to, but if GK Movement is getting binned once and for all, I will be there no matter what.

With all that being said, what are your thoughts on the current state of EA FC 26? Let us know in the comments.