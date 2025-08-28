Home > News > EA FC 26 Preloads Arrive Shockingly Early for Xbox Leaving Fans Baffled

EA FC 26 Preloads Arrive Shockingly Early for Xbox Leaving Fans Baffled

Aryan Singh
Comments 0
PSG in FC 26
Image Credit: EA Sports
In Short
  • According to screenshots shared on social media, EA FC 26 pre-loads have already kicked off on Xbox consoles.
  • The game is not available for pre-load on PS5 and PS4 at the time of writing.
  • FC 26's file size on Xbox is sitting at 52.03 GB.

The release of EA FC 26 is on the horizon, and as the weeks fly by, the community’s excitement is only going to escalate. Just like prior entries in the franchise, players who pre-order the game will be able to participate in its week-long early access period. Pre-loads for the early access typically go live just a few days before it kicks off. But to everyone’s surprise, EA FC 26 is already available for pre-load on Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Screenshots of the game in Xbox libraries have emerged online, including in this X post from ‘UniqueRiggers.’ The attached image displays FC 26’s current-gen version on download, with a file size of 52.03 GB, which puts it almost on par with its predecessor, EA FC 25. Naturally, seeing the game’s pre-load go live nearly a month before its worldwide release raised a few eyebrows online, and it’s unclear when we’ll see the same happen on PlayStation consoles.

When it comes to playing EA FC early, Xbox has always had the edge over its blue counterpart, thanks to the beloved New Zealand method. By switching the console’s time zone to NZST (GMT+12), fans have traditionally been able to access FC, or most games for that matter, a day earlier. But being able to pre-load the game a whole month before its release takes things to an entirely new level.

EA FC 26’s pre-release cycle will begin heating up soon, starting with the highly anticipated ratings reveal. As always, leaks have already spilled the beans on the best-rated players in the game, and the full database could also be revealed in the coming days. Hopefully, EA stokes the fire by making the pre-load available on PS5 and PS4, and we’ll be sure to edit this article in case that happens.

For the time being, let us know if the pre-load is showing up on your Xbox in the comments.

Related Articles
All Leaked EA FC 26 Barcelona Ratings – Yamal, Raphinha, Pedri, and More 
Aryan Singh Aug 28, 2025
EA FC 26 Ultimate Team Promo Calendar – All Expected Events with Release Dates
Aryan Singh Aug 27, 2025
EA FC 26 Heroes List: All Leaked Heroes So Far
Aryan Singh Aug 25, 2025

Aryan Singh

A massive gaming nerd who's been writing stuff on the internet since 2021, Aryan covers single-player games, RPGs, and live-service titles such as Marvel Rivals and Call of Duty: Warzone. When he isn't clacking away at his keyboard, you'll find him firing up another playthrough of Fallout: New Vegas.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...