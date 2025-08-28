EA FC 26 Preloads Arrive Shockingly Early for Xbox Leaving Fans Baffled

The release of EA FC 26 is on the horizon, and as the weeks fly by, the community’s excitement is only going to escalate. Just like prior entries in the franchise, players who pre-order the game will be able to participate in its week-long early access period. Pre-loads for the early access typically go live just a few days before it kicks off. But to everyone’s surprise, EA FC 26 is already available for pre-load on Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Screenshots of the game in Xbox libraries have emerged online, including in this X post from ‘UniqueRiggers.’ The attached image displays FC 26’s current-gen version on download, with a file size of 52.03 GB, which puts it almost on par with its predecessor, EA FC 25. Naturally, seeing the game’s pre-load go live nearly a month before its worldwide release raised a few eyebrows online, and it’s unclear when we’ll see the same happen on PlayStation consoles.

When it comes to playing EA FC early, Xbox has always had the edge over its blue counterpart, thanks to the beloved New Zealand method. By switching the console’s time zone to NZST (GMT+12), fans have traditionally been able to access FC, or most games for that matter, a day earlier. But being able to pre-load the game a whole month before its release takes things to an entirely new level.

EA FC 26’s pre-release cycle will begin heating up soon, starting with the highly anticipated ratings reveal. As always, leaks have already spilled the beans on the best-rated players in the game, and the full database could also be revealed in the coming days. Hopefully, EA stokes the fire by making the pre-load available on PS5 and PS4, and we’ll be sure to edit this article in case that happens.

For the time being, let us know if the pre-load is showing up on your Xbox in the comments.