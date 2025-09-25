EA FC 26 First Update Patch Notes: Low Driven Nerfs, Improved AI Defenders, and More

EA FC 26 is prepping for its worldwide release by addressing some key complaints via Title Update 1.0.2. FC 26’s early access has largely attracted praise from fans, but like every other game in the franchise, things are far from perfect. To be specific, the devs are implementing tweaks to both offensive and defensive AI, while also toning down the accuracy of Low Driven Shots. Additionally, Manager Career will no longer be plagued by players unceremoniously leaving the club. On that note, here are the full patch notes for the EA FC 26 Update 1.0.2.

EA FC 26 Patch Notes

EA SPORTS FC 26 version 1.0.2 is now available for all platforms and includes updates to gameplay based on the feedback you gave us throughout the EA SPORTS FC 26 Closed Beta.

This TU includes:

Tuning changes to Low Driven Shots.

Improvements to AI attacking support and positioning.

Addressing instances of Manager Career players leaving the team when simming.

Borderless display setting and controller responsiveness improvements.

Various stability improvements.

And much more.

Gameplay

Made the following updates:

Tuned Low Driven Shots based on your feedback in the Closed Beta to be less accurate when shooting with an extreme amount of power.

As part of our AI attacking updates based on your feedback, made the following changes:

Increased frequency of wingers making attacking runs into the box.

Wing Backs will no longer drop too deep in their own half when their team is in possession.

Improved teammate offside awareness.

Addressed instances of players not making runs into open space when it could be beneficial.

Improved positioning of players when playing with low defensive depth so that they’re not pushing too high up the pitch.

Center Backs are now less likely to run wide when marking central attackers.

False Backs now transition more intelligently to defense to better maintain defensive shape.

Updated the Be A Goalkeeper UI:

A goalkeeper dive indicator now displays where an incoming shot is coming from.

Changed the Camera Pan input based on your feedback and to avoid button conflicts.

As shared on the EASFC Tracker, we’re continuing to work on Be A Goalkeeper updates to improve the gameplay experience. We’ll share more details in the near future.

Improved cases of unexpected heavy touches when sprinting in wet weather.Authentic gameplay based on your feedback.

Improved instances of Ground Passes unexpectedly falling behind the intended receiver.

Tuned difficult to perform Driven Ground Passes to be less accurate, for example, first time Driven Ground Passes taken at 180 degrees.

Addressed incorrect shooting animations that sometimes occurred when attempting lace shots, resulting in unexpected behavior.

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Players weren’t always able to enter multiplayer gameplay after accepting a Co-Op invite.

Player Item portraits were sometimes misaligned on the Squad screen.

A stability issue could have occurred after completing the Onboarding and viewing your Squad for the first time.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

Players could’ve incorrectly left your club when simming through the calendar.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some star heads, kits, and placeholder text/images.

Addressed the following issues:

[PC Only] Adjusting display settings while in Borderless could have unintentionally resulted in performance loss.

[PC Only] Addressed a few instances of controllers not recognizing inputs.

Addressed a number of stability issues that could have occurred.

