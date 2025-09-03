Dolby Announces Dolby Vision 2, Powered by AI: Here Are the New Features It Packs

Since its debut in 2014, Dolby Vision has reinvented the standard for premium HDR, delivering stunning picture quality across TVs, smartphones, and more to viewers. While this advanced HDR format received its much-needed update in 2020 with Dolby Vision IQ offering adaptive brightness, it is time to enter a new era of HDR with the next-gen version titled Dolby Vision 2, announced by Dolby Laboratories today.

Dolby Vision takes its next evolutionary step, powered by AI, to consistently deliver an unparalleled experience for the audience. Titled Dolby Vision 2, the next version is optimized by ‘Next-Gen Dolby Image Engine’ and features ‘Content Intelligence’. If you are wondering what it is, the latest Content Intelligence is equipped with AI tools to let your TV do the optimization automatically for you based on the content you are watching, your watching environment, and of course, the device you are watching on.

Image Credit: Dolby (via Press Release)

Thus, Content Intelligence will ensure precise black levels, fine-tune the picture based on ambient light detection, and is also said to optimize content for sports and gaming. Dolby also revealed that DV 2 will now add ‘Authentic Motion,’ which is described as the world’s first creative-driven motion control tool to make scenes feel more authentically cinematic without unwanted judder on a shot-by-shot basis

Furthermore, Hisense is confirmed to be the first television brand to incorporate Dolby Vision 2 into its premier TV lineups, namely the newest RGB MiniLED TVs. And Canal+, the French TV broadcaster and streaming service, will be the first in line to offer Dolby Vision 2 support to its audiences.

It should also be noted that Dolby Vision 2 comes in two forms: Dolby Vision 2 Max and standard Dolby Vision 2. The former is supported only on flagship TV models and also includes additional premium features to have the best possible viewing experience. On the other hand, Dolby Vision 2 will be available for standard TVs and still deliver enhanced picture quality than its previous versions.

John Couling, Senior Vice President, Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories, commented that “Dolby Vision 2 redefines how we think of Dolby Vision to unleash the full capabilities of modern TVs while giving artists unprecedented opportunities to push their creative boundaries further than ever before.”

With the arrival of Dolby Vision 2, the new premium format promises the best picture quality and a better viewing experience as filmmakers intended. As the new version has just been announced, we will have to wait and find out the results and improvements it offers soon. That said, what do you think about the new Dolby format? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.