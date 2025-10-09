Dexter: Resurrection Renewed for Season 2, Confirms Michael C. Hall

The Dark Passenger is yet again done riding shotgun since Dexter Morgan is all set to return to our screens with a brand new season of Dexter: Resurrection. Previously, Dexter found himself in New York looking to patch things up with his son, Harrison. However, when you are the Bay Harbour Butcher, relationships don’t make themselves any easier. By the end of the first season, Dexter and Harrison were able to grow into their own kind of father-son dynamic. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what we got to know about Dexter Resurrection being renewed for Season 2.

Michael C. Hall Confirms Dexter Resurrection Season 2’s Creative Process is Underway

Image Credit: Paramount/Showtime (via YouTube/Dexter Official, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Michael C. Hall took to his social media accounts and the official Dexter accounts, where he confirmed that Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 has been greenlit. In his video, Michael thanked the fans for their constant support and dropped the news of Resurrection Season 2 being confirmed. He further said that the writer’s room is underway and we will have more details about the new season soon. In the video, you can hear him say-

“We’ve been greenlit for another season, There’s more to come. The writers room is assembling now. Details will be forthcoming, but I wanted to be the first to let you know that the story continues”

In the final moments of Dexter: Resurrection season 1, we see that Dexter finally takes down Prader, and as he is disposing of his body, the camera shifts to a heap of files, which are none other than the ones Leon Prader made to keep track of other serial killers.

It appears that in the episodes of Season 2, we will get to see the Dark Passenger take down these very serial killers, but the main villain of this upcoming season is pretty much confirmed to be the New York Ripper. So, let’s wait for more details to come in as it does, we will let you in on it ASAP!