Dell has today launched the Precision 5550 workstation laptop in India. The company claims that the new laptop is the smallest and lightest mobile workstation in the market. In fact the company says the new laptop is 6 percent smaller than the last generation. Moreover, the laptop comes with a 92 percent screen to body ratio, and comes in a chassis made out of aluminium and carbon fiber.

The Precision 5550 comes with a 15.6-inch display with a 1920×1080 resolution. However, users can also configure it with a UHD touch screen display if wanted.

Under the hood, the laptop can be configured with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9-10885H or a Xeon W-10855M processor. Paired with that you can get up to an Nvidia Quadro T2000 GPU with 4GB GDDR6 memory. You also get up to 64GB RAM, and up to 2TB M.2 SSD.

In terms of I/O, the Precision 5550 comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, an SD card slot, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port as well. Prices for the new Precision 5550 start at Rs. 1,29,999.

Speaking on the launch of the new workstation, Vivekanand Manjeri, Brand Director, Dell India said “From fast rendering to detailed visualisations and complex simulations, the Precision 5550 is a perfect combination of power and style, ith the latest hardware and software components, thermal innovations and intelligent features, creative users across industries will appreciate this workstation”.