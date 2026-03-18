Crimson Desert Sales Near 400K Copies on Steam, $20 Million Preorder Revenue Projected

Crimson Desert is finally on the brink of release after years of waiting, and the pre-order sales numbers are already off the charts. This open-world action RPG game officially releases on March 19th, 2026, but it has already captured massive attention around the world. Especially the PC gamers who are pre-ordering the game via Steam are super hyped for its release, and the wishlist figures are also reaching sky-high as we get closer to the release date. However, a significant question still lingers: whether this title will be able to deliver everything it promises?

Crimson Desert’s Massive Pre-order Sales Set the Stage for Launch Success

According to a report from Alinea Analytics, Crimson Desert is nearly on to 400,000 pre-launch sales on Steam. This means that the gross revenue simply from the Steam sales has crossed over $20 million before it is released globally.

Within this short time frame, we can see how the player’s interests have converted to purchasing the game. Moreover, it has also amassed millions of wishlists, and a significant share is from Steam users. However, we’re yet to see how the game is received by the players, and the sales cross the likes of Kingdom Come Deliverance II and Expedition 33.

Image Credit: Alinea Analytics

Developed by Pearl Abyss, the Crimson Desert map is huge and is said to be larger than Red Dead Redemption 2 and Skyrim. The title also promises to have a deep combat system and learning based progression.

One of the key features of Crimson Desert includes learning new skills and abilities from just observing the world around you. There are tons of mounts in the game, and each of them has unique attacking animations.

Image Credit: Pearl Abyss

As compared to the past year’s GOTY contenders, such as KCD 2 and Expedition 33, the pre-sales values are massive. Ultimately, only time will tell whether Crimson Desert performs well enough to truly compete with GTA VI for the Game of the Year 2026.

So, how much are you hyped up for the Crimson Desert release? Let us know in the comments below.