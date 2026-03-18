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Crimson Desert Sales Near 400K Copies on Steam, $20 Million Preorder Revenue Projected

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Crimson Desert Sales Near 400K Copies
Image Credit: Pearl Abyss
In Short
  • Crimson Desert has reportedly sold around 400,000 pre-order copies on Steam alone.
  • It has generated over $20 million in gross revenues and is projected to be one of the greatest releases of 2026.
  • The wish-list figures have crossed 2.2 million, and a huge portion of that is just from Steam

Crimson Desert is finally on the brink of release after years of waiting, and the pre-order sales numbers are already off the charts. This open-world action RPG game officially releases on March 19th, 2026, but it has already captured massive attention around the world. Especially the PC gamers who are pre-ordering the game via Steam are super hyped for its release, and the wishlist figures are also reaching sky-high as we get closer to the release date. However, a significant question still lingers: whether this title will be able to deliver everything it promises?

Crimson Desert’s Massive Pre-order Sales Set the Stage for Launch Success

According to a report from Alinea Analytics, Crimson Desert is nearly on to 400,000 pre-launch sales on Steam. This means that the gross revenue simply from the Steam sales has crossed over $20 million before it is released globally.

Within this short time frame, we can see how the player’s interests have converted to purchasing the game. Moreover, it has also amassed millions of wishlists, and a significant share is from Steam users. However, we’re yet to see how the game is received by the players, and the sales cross the likes of Kingdom Come Deliverance II and Expedition 33.

Crimson Desert Steam Analytics
Image Credit: Alinea Analytics
Also Read: Crimson Desert Flight Skill: How to Fly Around Pywel

Developed by Pearl Abyss, the Crimson Desert map is huge and is said to be larger than Red Dead Redemption 2 and Skyrim. The title also promises to have a deep combat system and learning based progression.

One of the key features of Crimson Desert includes learning new skills and abilities from just observing the world around you. There are tons of mounts in the game, and each of them has unique attacking animations.

Crimson Desert Earns more than 20 million
Image Credit: Pearl Abyss

As compared to the past year’s GOTY contenders, such as KCD 2 and Expedition 33, the pre-sales values are massive. Ultimately, only time will tell whether Crimson Desert performs well enough to truly compete with GTA VI for the Game of the Year 2026.

So, how much are you hyped up for the Crimson Desert release? Let us know in the comments below.

How much revenue has Crimson Desert generated pre-launch?

Crimson Desert has reportedly generated over $20 million in pre-order revenue on Steam alone.

How many copies of Crimson Desert have been sold so far?

The game has reportedly sold close to 400,000 copies on Steam ahead of its release.

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Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas
Bipradeep Biswas

A Computer Science graduate with a passion for gaming, currently specializing in Minecraft and popular Roblox games. Apart from games, he loves travelling, and binge-watching his favorite anime and sitcoms. He also loves solving Contexto and other daily puzzle games online.

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