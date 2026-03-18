Crimson Desert Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Crimson Desert is easily among the most anticipated releases of 2026. The action-adventure epic from Pearl Abyss has been in development for the past seven years, with the South Korean studio even putting together a proprietary engine to power its ambitions. Every bit of pre-release Crimson Desert footage has looked immaculate, showcasing an insane level of visual fidelity while also being chock full of content.

The wait for the game’s arrival has been long and even anxious at times, but it will all be over soon. With the title’s launch on the horizon, we’ve put together everything you need to know about the Crimson Desert release date in this guide, including a countdown timer to help you keep track of its release time.

Image Credit: Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert will be released on March 19, 2026, at 6 PM ET across all regions and platforms. The game is following a simultaneous release schedule, and here are its release dates and times in multiple regions:

Region Release Time US East (ET) 6 PM (March 19) US Pacific (PT) 3 PM (March 19) US Central (CT) 5 PM (March 19) US Mountain (MT) 4 PM (March 19) UK (GMT) 10 PM (March 19) Europe (CET) 11 PM (March 19) Middle East (GST) 2 AM (March 20) China (CST) 6 AM (March 20) India (IST) 3:30 AM (March 20) South Korea (KST) 7 AM (March 20) Japan (JST) 7 AM (March 20) Australia (AEST) 9 AM (March 20)

Crimson Desert Release Countdown Timer

Regardless of your region, we’ve created a handy countdown timer to help you keep track of the Crimson Desert release date:

Crimson Desert Release Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Crimson Desert is out now!

Crimson Desert Preload and Game Size

Image Credit: Pearl Abyss

Preloads for Crimson Desert will go live on March 17 at 6 PM ET – 48 hours before the game’s release. At this time, you’ll be able to preload the game across all platforms. If you’re unsure how to access this option, be sure to check out our guide on how to preload Crimson Desert.

As for game size, the exact storage figures are yet to be confirmed. Although the Crimson Desert system requirements call for at least 130 GB of free storage. Given this, you can safely expect the game to take up over 100 gigs on your SSD.

And that covers everything you need to know about Crimson Desert’s release date and times. Are you looking forward to the game? Let us know in the comments.