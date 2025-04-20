Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 21 Release Date and Time (Countdown)

The Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga never lost its intensity from the start, delivering action-packed chapters every month. The previous chapter ended on a massive cliffhanger with Sarada unlocking her Mangekyo Sharingan for the first time in the sequel manga. The month-long wait is finally over as the next chapter of the Boruto: TBV manga is releasing this weekend. Find out the exact release date and time of Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 for your region if you wish to learn more about Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan abilities.

Gear up to see Sarada Uchiha in action with her unique Mangekyo Sharingan in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21, which releases on April 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT (or 11:00 AM ET) worldwide. To avoid confusion, here are the official release dates and times for some of the key regions:

Release time in the U.S.: 8:00 AM PT on April 20, 2025

Release time in the UK: 4:00 PM BST on April 20, 2025

Release time in Australia: 1:00 AM AEST on April 21, 2025

Release time in the Philippines: 11:00 PM PHT on April 20, 2025

Release time in India: 08:30 PM IST on April 20, 2025

What to Expect From Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 21

The previous chapter continued the intense battle between the Sunagakure x Konoha ninjas and the new Human God Trees. Ryu pushed Sarada to the extent of reawakening her Mangekyo Sharingan once again. Since this chapter ended on a cliffhanger, we can look forward to Sarada showcasing her newfound powers against Ryu and Matsuri in the next chapter.

After Sarada unlocks the true powers of her Sharingan, things are about to get hype in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga. In the meantime, let us know your predictions for the upcoming chapter in the comments below.