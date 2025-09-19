Blox Fruits Submerged Expansion Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

The weekly rhythm of Blox Fruits rolls on, and Week 5 dives straight into uncharted waters with the Submerged Expansion. After the chaos of the RIP event, this one promises a deep-sea adventure that players won’t want to miss. If you are wondering exactly when you can plunge into the update, we’ve got the full breakdown of the Blox Fruits Submerged Expansion, including release date, regional times, and a live countdown.

The Blox Fruits Submerged Expansion update is scheduled to launch on September 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT, kicking off the fifth chapter in the six-week update streak. Updates usually arrive on time, but delays can happen when servers strain under heavy traffic or when bugs slip in. Especially if the rollout comes right after a Grow a Garden update. To secure a smooth start, it’s smart to hop in a bit early on launch day.

Since release times can shift depending on where you are, here’s the complete regional schedule for the Blox Fruits Submerged Expansion.

US (East) : September 20 at 11:00 AM ET

: September 20 at 11:00 AM ET Brazil : September 20 at 12:00 PM BRT

: September 20 at 12:00 PM BRT Europe : September 20 at 5:00 PM CET

: September 20 at 5:00 PM CET Russia : September 20 at 6:00 PM MSK

: September 20 at 6:00 PM MSK India : September 20 at 8:30 PM IST

: September 20 at 8:30 PM IST Philippines : September 20 at 11:00 PM Manila Time

: September 20 at 11:00 PM Manila Time China : September 20 at 10:30 PM CST

: September 20 at 10:30 PM CST Japan : September 20 at 11:30 PM JST

: September 20 at 11:30 PM JST Australia : September 21 at 12:30 AM AEDT

: September 21 at 12:30 AM AEDT New Zealand: September 21 at 2:30 AM NZDT

Get ready to ride the wave of excitement! This weekly update brings not only the Submerged Expansion but also a fresh set of Blox Fruits codes to redeem. Keep an eye on our countdown timer so you can jump in the moment the update arrives.

Blox Fruits Submerged Expansion Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Submerged Expansion update is now live!

Level cap raised

Fishing tournaments with leaderboard rewards

Golden whirlpools with Summer Tokens

Bomb Fruit skins and more

The Submerged Island Update will take players into the deep blue, opening up a new frontier while lifting the level cap for the bravest adventurers. So, if you haven’t already entered the Submerged Island, do it before the Blox Fruits update release date and time is near.

Competitive fishing takes center stage this time, with tournaments where every catch counts toward climbing the leaderboard and proving your mastery of the seas. As if that weren’t enough, golden whirlpools will swirl into existence across the waters, rewarding quick sailors with rare Summer Tokens.

These tokens can now also unlock exclusive Bomb Fruit skins that add new flair to your blasts, letting your explosions sparkle with style. Rounding out the expansion is the new player profile viewer, a perfect addition that lets you peek at the journeys, builds, and achievements of others as you chart your own path through the depths.

So, what are you most excited to try first: taking a trip down the Submerged Island, farming Summer Tokens, or testing your hand at the fishing tournament? Let us know in the comments.