Blox Fruits RIP Event Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

The weekly updates in Blox Fruits continue, and for the 4th week, we are getting the RIP event. After a simple Pain update, this one is ready to bring something special. If you’re as excited as other Blox Fruits players about when the next update actually drops, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with the Blox Fruits RIP Event update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.

The Blox Fruits RIP Event update is set to go live on September 13, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT. This marks the fourth installment in the game’s six-weekly update cycle. While updates typically launch right on schedule, occasional delays can pop up due to server overloads or unexpected bugs, especially when a Blox Fruits update follows right after a Grow a Garden release. If you’re aiming to jump in at launch, it’s a good idea to log in a little early to avoid potential hiccups.

Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Blox Fruits RIP Event update across all major regions.

US (East): September 13 at 11:00 AM ET

Brazil: September 13 at 12:00 PM BRT

Europe: September 13 at 5:00 PM CET

Russia: September 13 at 6:00 PM MSK

India: September 13 at 8:30 PM IST

Philippines: September 13 at 11:00 PM Manila Time

China: September 13 at 10:30 PM CST

Japan: September 13 at 11:30 PM JST

Australia: September 14 at 12:30 AM AEDT

New Zealand: September 14 at 2:30 AM NZDT

All aboard the hype train! With this weekly update, you can also look forward to a new batch of Blox Fruits codes dropping alongside the RIP Event. Keep an eye on our countdown timer so you’ll be ready the instant the update goes live.

RIP Event and Commander

Celestial Gacha

Astral Waters Fishing

If the Pain fruit update was a glimpse into uncharted territory, then the RIP Event takes things to a whole new cosmic scale. A purple sky stretches across the horizon as the veil between realms begins to thin, setting the stage for the arrival of the Rip Commander.

Appearing once every hour, the Rip Commander challenges players to step up and prove their strength. Beyond the battles, you’ll be able to cast your line into astral waters, fishing for rare celestial creatures that can be brewed into powerful, otherworldly potions.

The event also introduces the Celestial Gacha, packed with limited-time skins and exclusive rewards that shimmer with the glow of distant stars. Between the fights, fishing, and cosmic crafting, the RIP Event is going to be one of the most unique Blox Fruits updates yet.

So, what are you most excited to try first: taking down the Rip Commander, brewing celestial potions, or testing your luck with the Gacha? Let us know in the comments.