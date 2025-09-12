Blox Fruits RIP Event Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

- The Blox Fruits RIP Event launches on September 13, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT.
- Players can battle the Rip Commander, fish in astral waters, and brew celestial potions.
- RIP Event also adds Celestial Gacha, which offers limited-time skins and exclusive cosmic rewards.
The weekly updates in Blox Fruits continue, and for the 4th week, we are getting the RIP event. After a simple Pain update, this one is ready to bring something special. If you’re as excited as other Blox Fruits players about when the next update actually drops, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with the Blox Fruits RIP Event update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.
Blox Fruits RIP Event Update Release Time
The Blox Fruits RIP Event update is set to go live on September 13, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT. This marks the fourth installment in the game’s six-weekly update cycle. While updates typically launch right on schedule, occasional delays can pop up due to server overloads or unexpected bugs, especially when a Blox Fruits update follows right after a Grow a Garden release. If you’re aiming to jump in at launch, it’s a good idea to log in a little early to avoid potential hiccups.
Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Blox Fruits RIP Event update across all major regions.
- US (East): September 13 at 11:00 AM ET
- Brazil: September 13 at 12:00 PM BRT
- Europe: September 13 at 5:00 PM CET
- Russia: September 13 at 6:00 PM MSK
- India: September 13 at 8:30 PM IST
- Philippines: September 13 at 11:00 PM Manila Time
- China: September 13 at 10:30 PM CST
- Japan: September 13 at 11:30 PM JST
- Australia: September 14 at 12:30 AM AEDT
- New Zealand: September 14 at 2:30 AM NZDT
Blox Fruits RIP Event Update Countdown Timer
All aboard the hype train! With this weekly update, you can also look forward to a new batch of Blox Fruits codes dropping alongside the RIP Event. Keep an eye on our countdown timer so you’ll be ready the instant the update goes live.
What to Expect from Blox Fruits RIP Event Update?
- RIP Event and Commander
- Celestial Gacha
- Astral Waters Fishing
If the Pain fruit update was a glimpse into uncharted territory, then the RIP Event takes things to a whole new cosmic scale. A purple sky stretches across the horizon as the veil between realms begins to thin, setting the stage for the arrival of the Rip Commander.
Appearing once every hour, the Rip Commander challenges players to step up and prove their strength. Beyond the battles, you’ll be able to cast your line into astral waters, fishing for rare celestial creatures that can be brewed into powerful, otherworldly potions.
The event also introduces the Celestial Gacha, packed with limited-time skins and exclusive rewards that shimmer with the glow of distant stars. Between the fights, fishing, and cosmic crafting, the RIP Event is going to be one of the most unique Blox Fruits updates yet.
So, what are you most excited to try first: taking down the Rip Commander, brewing celestial potions, or testing your luck with the Gacha? Let us know in the comments.