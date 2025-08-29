Blox Fruits Red King Event Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Blox Fruits just keeps rolling with weekly updates after the wild Lightning event. This time, the devs have revealed the Red King Event, and the community is already buzzing. If you’re also itching to know exactly when the update goes live, we’ve got you covered with the full Blox Fruits Red King Event update release date, regional times, and even a live countdown timer.

The Blox Fruits Red King Event update releases on August 30, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT. It will be part of the six-weekly update schedule by the developers of the game. Updates usually drop on time, but sometimes delays happen thanks to server overloads or surprise bugs. Especially when Blox Fruits updates come right after the Grow a Garden update. If you’re planning to hop in the second it launches, expect a few hiccups, so it’s smart to log in a little early.

Figuring out the exact time can be tricky depending on your region, but don’t worry; we’ve laid out everything you need, no matter where you’re playing from. Below is the full release schedule for the Blox Fruits Red King Event update across different time zones.

US (East) : August 30 at 11:00 AM ET

: August 30 at 11:00 AM ET Brazil : August 30 at 12:00 PM BRT

: August 30 at 12:00 PM BRT Europe : August 30 at 5:00 PM CET

: August 30 at 5:00 PM CET Russia : August 30 at 6:00 PM MSK

: August 30 at 6:00 PM MSK India : August 30 at 8:30 PM IST

: August 30 at 8:30 PM IST Philippines : August 30 at 11:00 PM Manila Time

: August 30 at 11:00 PM Manila Time China : August 30 at 10:30 PM CST

: August 30 at 10:30 PM CST Japan : August 30 at 11:30 PM JST

: August 30 at 11:30 PM JST Australia : August 31 at 12:30 AM AEDT

: August 31 at 12:30 AM AEDT New Zealand: August 31 at 2:30 AM NZDT

Ready to hop on the hype train? Since this is a weekly update, you can also expect some fresh Blox Fruits codes to roll out. Keep an eye on our countdown timer for the Red King Event release so you’re hyped and set the moment it goes live:

Blox Fruits Red King Event Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Red King Event Update is live now!

Oni Tokens and Rewards

Red King’s Special Event

Event Fishing and Crafting

If the Lightning update was the beginning of a new chapter, then consider the Red King Event bigger than that. The event takes players deep into the Red King’s domain, where exclusive battles and unique mechanics await. So, what can you expect from it?

During the event, you’ll be able to take part in special fights that let you earn special rewards. Moreover, players can try out the new event-only fishing and brew powerful potions to aid their journey. Join the Blox Fruits Red King Event Update right on the release date to check the latest fishing mechanics.

On top of that, similarly to the Summer Tokens, Oni Tokens can be collected along the way, which can then be exchanged for limited-time rewards only available during this event. With over half a million players already showing interest, the Red King Event is ready to be one of the biggest highlights in the current Blox Fruits update roadmap.

So tell us, which part of the Blox Fruits Red King Event update has you the most hyped? Tell us in the comments.