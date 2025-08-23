Blox Fruits Lightning Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Blox Fruits is about to zap into a brand-new rhythm with weekly updates dropping for the next six weeks straight. Kicking things off is the Lightning update, and yes, it’s packed with some truly shocking new content. If you’re as excited as other Blox Fruits players about when the next update actually drops, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with the Blox Fruits Lightning update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.

The Blox Fruits Lightning update releases on August 23, 2025, at 8:30 AM PT. It will be the first update of the six-weekly update schedule by the developers of the game. If you are a regular Roblox gamer, the update will drop 1:30 hours after the Grow a Garden Admin War update and Steal a Brainrot’s next update.

While updates usually roll out on time, there’s always a chance of delays due to server overload or unexpected bugs. If you’re planning to jump in right at launch, you might face some minor hiccups, so it’s a good idea to enter the game a little early.

As you try to join the game before the update, it might get a little tricky to convert the time. Don’t worry; no matter where you’re playing from, we’ve got you covered. Below is the full release schedule for the Blox Fruits Lightning update across different time zones.

US (East) : August 23 at 11:30 AM ET

: August 23 at 11:30 AM ET Brazil : August 23 at 12:30 PM BRT

: August 23 at 12:30 PM BRT Europe : August 23 at 5:30 PM CET

: August 23 at 5:30 PM CET Russia : August 23 at 6:30 PM MSK

: August 23 at 6:30 PM MSK India : August 23 at 9:00 PM IST

: August 23 at 9:00 PM IST Philippines : August 23 at 11:30 PM Manila Time

: August 23 at 11:30 PM Manila Time China : August 23 at 11:00 PM CST

: August 23 at 11:00 PM CST Japan : August 24 at 12:00 AM JST

: August 24 at 12:00 AM JST Australia : August 24 at 1:00 AM AEDT

: August 24 at 1:00 AM AEDT New Zealand: August 24 at 3:00 AM NZDT

Want to join the hype train with us? As it is the 50B celebration for the game, you can expect some Blox Fruits codes to drop. So, check out the dedicated countdown timer for the Blox Fruits Lightning update release date to stay hyped and ready when it goes live:

Blox Fruits Lightning Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Lightning Update is live now!

Lightning Fruit

New Island

New Quests

Fishing on Blox Fruits

The star of the Lightning update is none other than the brand-new Lightning Fruit, and it’s set to shake up the entire Blox Fruits meta. We don’t know every detail yet, but the trailer already gave us a sneak peek. And trust me, those lightning effects will have you feeling like Thor just dropped into Roblox from the Avengers set.

On top of the mighty Lightning Fruit, the event page teases a brand-new island that could even unlock a whole new sea. And you know what that means: more quests, more grinding, and a fat stack of XP for high-level players. But the real curveball I did not expect to see is the fishing mechanic. Yep, you heard that right. Blox Fruits is finally adding a fishing mechanic, and honestly, I still can’t wrap my head around it.

So tell us, which part of the Blox Fruits Lightning update has you the most hyped? Drop it in the comments.