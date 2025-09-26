Blox Fruits Celebration Event Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Blox Fruits is celebrating the end of summer with their 50 billion visits party. It brings all the previous updates in a package with some fresh content. If you’re as excited as other Blox Fruits players about when the next update actually drops, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with the Blox Fruits Celebration Event update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.

The Blox Fruits Celebration Event update releases on September 27, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT. It will be the final update of the six-weekly update schedule by the developers of the game. If you are a regular fan of the game, expect some exclusive Blox Fruits codes during the update.

While updates usually roll out on time, there’s always a chance of delays due to server overload or unexpected bugs. If you’re planning to jump in right at launch, you might face some minor hiccups, so it’s a good idea to enter the game a little early.

As you try to join the game before the update, it might get a little tricky to convert the time. Don’t worry; no matter where you’re playing from, we’ve got you covered. Below is the full release schedule for the Blox Fruits Celebration Event update across different time zones.

US (East) : September 27 at 11:30 AM ET

: September 27 at 11:30 AM ET Brazil : September 27 at 12:30 PM BRT

: September 27 at 12:30 PM BRT Europe : September 27 at 5:30 PM CET

: September 27 at 5:30 PM CET Russia : September 27 at 6:30 PM MSK

: September 27 at 6:30 PM MSK India : September 27 at 8:30 PM IST

: September 27 at 8:30 PM IST Philippines : September 27 at 11:30 PM Manila Time

: September 27 at 11:30 PM Manila Time China : September 27 at 11:00 PM CST

: September 27 at 11:00 PM CST Japan : September 28 at 12:00 AM JST

: September 28 at 12:00 AM JST Australia : September 28 at 1:00 AM AEDT

: September 28 at 1:00 AM AEDT New Zealand: September 28 at 3:00 AM NZDT

Want to join the hype train with us? As it is the 50B celebration for the game, you can expect some free Celestial Tokens to drop. So, check out the dedicated countdown timer for the Blox Fruits Celebration Event update release date to stay hyped and ready when it goes live:

Blox Fruits Celebration Event Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Celebration Event Update is live now!

Classic Summer Token events

Celebration Realm

Player profiles

Party Gacha and exclusive skins

The Blox Fruits Celebration Event update is easily one of the flashiest we have seen all summer. The star of the show is Party Island, a brand-new realm wedged between the Red King’s Domain and the Celestial Domain, and it is packed with battles, events, and loot that will have players grinding until the last Summer Token drops.

The Party Gacha introduces the new spin option, letting you cash in Summer Tokens for past realm accessories, a shiny new celebration piece, and even a fresh skin for every reworked fruit. Inside the Celebration Realm itself, players can experience the new PvP arenas or team up for the massive realm protection event, where defending an ancient tree from invading armies becomes the ultimate group challenge.

The classic Summer Token events are back, too, so it is your final shot to clean up anything you missed. Moreover, Blox Fruits is finally debuting the player profiles. Now you can flex your progress and peek at what other players are chasing across the seas.

So tell us, which part of the Blox Fruits Celebration Event update has you the most hyped? Drop it in the comments.