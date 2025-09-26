Blox Fruits Celebration Event Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

- The Blox Fruits Celebration Event update goes live on September 27, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT, marking the game's 50B visits milestone.
- Celebration event content includes Party Island, PvP arenas, Party Gacha, and player profiles.
- Summer Token events return in Blox Fruits for a final grind before they vanish.
Blox Fruits is celebrating the end of summer with their 50 billion visits party. It brings all the previous updates in a package with some fresh content. If you’re as excited as other Blox Fruits players about when the next update actually drops, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with the Blox Fruits Celebration Event update, from release date and regional launch times to a live countdown.
Blox Fruits Celebration Event Update Release Time
The Blox Fruits Celebration Event update releases on September 27, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT. It will be the final update of the six-weekly update schedule by the developers of the game. If you are a regular fan of the game, expect some exclusive Blox Fruits codes during the update.
While updates usually roll out on time, there’s always a chance of delays due to server overload or unexpected bugs. If you’re planning to jump in right at launch, you might face some minor hiccups, so it’s a good idea to enter the game a little early.
As you try to join the game before the update, it might get a little tricky to convert the time. Don’t worry; no matter where you’re playing from, we’ve got you covered. Below is the full release schedule for the Blox Fruits Celebration Event update across different time zones.
- US (East): September 27 at 11:30 AM ET
- Brazil: September 27 at 12:30 PM BRT
- Europe: September 27 at 5:30 PM CET
- Russia: September 27 at 6:30 PM MSK
- India: September 27 at 8:30 PM IST
- Philippines: September 27 at 11:30 PM Manila Time
- China: September 27 at 11:00 PM CST
- Japan: September 28 at 12:00 AM JST
- Australia: September 28 at 1:00 AM AEDT
- New Zealand: September 28 at 3:00 AM NZDT
Blox Fruits Celebration Event Update Countdown Timer
Want to join the hype train with us? As it is the 50B celebration for the game, you can expect some free Celestial Tokens to drop. So, check out the dedicated countdown timer for the Blox Fruits Celebration Event update release date to stay hyped and ready when it goes live:
The Celebration Event Update is live now!
What to Expect from Blox Fruits Celebration Event Update?
- Classic Summer Token events
- Celebration Realm
- Player profiles
- Party Gacha and exclusive skins
The Blox Fruits Celebration Event update is easily one of the flashiest we have seen all summer. The star of the show is Party Island, a brand-new realm wedged between the Red King’s Domain and the Celestial Domain, and it is packed with battles, events, and loot that will have players grinding until the last Summer Token drops.
The Party Gacha introduces the new spin option, letting you cash in Summer Tokens for past realm accessories, a shiny new celebration piece, and even a fresh skin for every reworked fruit. Inside the Celebration Realm itself, players can experience the new PvP arenas or team up for the massive realm protection event, where defending an ancient tree from invading armies becomes the ultimate group challenge.
The classic Summer Token events are back, too, so it is your final shot to clean up anything you missed. Moreover, Blox Fruits is finally debuting the player profiles. Now you can flex your progress and peek at what other players are chasing across the seas.
So tell us, which part of the Blox Fruits Celebration Event update has you the most hyped? Drop it in the comments.