Filing unique patents is Apple’s game. But every now and then we see Apple register a patent that surprises us more than normal. In a recent patent application published by the US Patent and Trademark Office for an “Electronic Device with Glass Housing Member”, shows that Apple is considering to re-design the iMac.

Since Steve Jobs unveiled the iconic iMac G3 in 1998, Apple’s iMac has seen some major re-designs. But with this patent, the tech giant is planning to build the machine using a single curved sheet of glass.

What The Patent Promises

In its basic form, the iMac would consist of a single glass which will be curved at the lower edge. This part will reside on the desk and will be used to hold input devices. The upper portion of this glass will house the embedded display. The display will be held up by the glass structure and Apple could also include the iSight camera in its usual place at the top of the display.

To house the main components and support the glass structure, there will be a wedge-like design at the back. This will contain all the ports for network connections to connect other peripherals and to power the display. Apart from acting as the house for the I/O, the wedge would act as a prop for the glass structure. The angle of the display can be adjusted by shifting the glass structure against the wedge.

One of the section in the patent also suggests that users could slide the Macbook’s keyboard section through a slot situated at the bottom half of the glass. This means it can also serve as a docking system for the Macbooks.

Is It Really Gonna Happen?

Well, Apple files a lot of patents which they never even use for their products. This patent is quite a thing for a foldable Mac system, but it still is far-fetched. With today’s foldable smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X facing grave problems, a dream for a foldable computer is likely to remain a dream for some time. Most likely, Apple would not even try to release a Mac like this one in the coming days. But this patent shows what Apple envisions for its iconic iMac in the future. What do you think of this foldable iMac design, let us know in the comments.