Angela and Daredevil Join the Fight in Marvel Rivals Season 4 Trailer with PS4 Launch

Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 is coming to an end, and NetEase has wasted no time in revealing the theme for the next season. Speculation has been at its peak among fans about the heroes joining the battlefield in Season 4, with rumors that have been pointing towards Angela and Daredevil.

Now those rumors have been put to rest as the first official trailer for Marvel Rivals Season 4 has dropped, and it shows a glorious battle between Angel of the Heavens and Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, right at the Heart of the Dragon in K’un L’un. Here’s what was revealed in the latest trailer for the next Rivals season.

Marvel Rivals Season 4 Trailer Confirms Angela as Next Hero and PS4 Release

Marvel Rivals Season 4 trailer revealed that the name of the season will be The Heart of the Dragon, which means that the season will be centered around Shou Lao and will bring the new K’un L’un map to the game.

The trailer confirms that Angela will be the next playable hero as Season 4 drops, with Daredevil joining the fight in Season 4.5. Furthermore, the season will begin on September 12, 2025, at 9 AM UTC, as Marvel Rivals will finally launch on PlayStation 4 consoles.

Coming to the theme, in the trailer, Daredevil and Angela were seen in combat against each other, while a greater threat, Doctor Doom, is after the Chronal Chi of Shou Lao. Here’s the official description, according to NetEase, for the upcoming Marvel Rivals Season 4:

“The Timestream Entanglement has drawn the Seven Capitals together, forming the Heart of Heaven. After Knull’s fall, Hela is imprisoned in the An’Hay-Zhidi, where Dizang—Devil of the Eighth City—dares her to atone for her sins. But Angela will not forgive her betrayal. She arrives in the Heart of Heaven demanding Hela be handed over, yet its guardian refuses to surrender someone under his protection. Justice will be served and a debt will be paid. But while they fight, an even greater danger stirs. Doctor Doom seeks to steal the Chronal Chi of the slumbering dragon Shou-Lao, threatening to unravel the fate of the Heavens themselves. Can Iron Fist protect the Immortal Dragon… or will Doom claim its power? Find out when the Heart of the Dragon awakens on September 12 UTC.”

While Angela and Daredevil’s roles and abilities are still under wraps, players can expect them to be revealed in the coming days, closer to the Season 4 launch.

Are you excited for the next Marvel Rivals season? Let us know in the comments below!