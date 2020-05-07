Recently we reported that the Harry Potter books were being read by Harry Potter cast members including Daniel Radcliffe himself. Well now, there’s something for all you Peter Jackson fans as well. If you’ve read or watched The Hobbit, you would love to know that you can now listen to Gollum himself read it out for you!

Andy Serkis, the actor who portrayed Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings series of movies based on J.R.R Tolkein’s books, has announced on Twitter that he will be doing a live-reading of all of The Hobbit in one go to raise money for UK nonprofits working towards Coronavirus relief. The charities he will be raising money for are the NHS Charities Together, and Best Beginnings.

In a statement, Serkis said “While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written, a 12-hour armchair marathon across Middle Earth whilst raising money for two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need.”

I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written. Join me for a 12-hour armchair marathon reading of “The Hobbit”, in aid of two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need@NHSuk @bestbeginnings #hobbitathon pic.twitter.com/q8qIO3diPT — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) May 7, 2020

The live stream will start from May 8 at 10 AM GMT (that’s 3:30PM IST) so you can join in and listen Serkis read all of The Hobbit from start to end. If interested, you can find the live stream on his GoFundMe page, where you can also donate to the charities.