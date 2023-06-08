After Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Could Soon Introduce An Ad-Supported Tier

Amazon might very soon offer an ad-supported tier to its users. This comes after Netflix introduced its ad-supported tier, to garner new subscribers. Keep reading to know more about the situation.

Amazon Prime Video With Ads On The Way!

As per a report published by the Wall Street Journal, discussions to introduce an ad-supported tier had been underway for weeks. WSJ believes that if introduced, this will be in response to ad buyers, who have been pushing to gain access to Amazon’s library of premium Movies and TV Shows. On the flip side, this move is also in line with Amazon’s goal to build its ad business and generate more revenue from its video streaming service.

As of now, Amazon Prime is no stranger to advertisements. Sports coverage on the platform comes with ads, along with product placement on certain Movies and TV shows. Even WSJ claims that Amazon had been in talks with Paramount, Discovery, and Warner Bros. to introduce their ad-supported tier into the platform.

But it is unclear what the new ad-infused tier will offer. What will it be priced at? What will be the streaming quality offered? What will be the frequency of ads? Which content will support the ads? However, we do hope to gain clarity in the coming months. For those who don’t know, Netflix offers 1080p content (currently in select regions) but doesn’t allow for content downloads.

One thing we can be sure of is that it will be priced lower than the starting plan. This can be a very lucrative opportunity for new members to enroll in Amazon Prime. When introduced, this plan will join the standalone Prime Video Membership of Rs 299 monthly plan, Rs 599 quarterly plan, and Rs 1,499 yearly plan.

So, are you excited about the new Amazon Prime Video ad-supported plan? Do you think you will go for it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.