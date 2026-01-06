Amazon’s AI Assistant Alexa+ Arrives on the Web to Take on ChatGPT and Gemini

At CES 2026, Amazon announced that it’s bringing its Alexa+ service to the web via a friendly AI chatbot. And the new service is available at alexa.com, rolling out to Alexa+ Early Access users. Amazon has decided to launch its AI chatbot just like ChatGPT and Gemini, and it’s going to be available on your phone, web browser, and smart home devices.

What Alexa+ Can Do on the Web?

In the future, even non-Alexa device owners would be able to interact with Alexa+ via the web app. This makes Amazon’s AI assistant a potential alternative to ChatGPT. The Alexa app is also being redesigned for an agentic experience. You can chat with Alexa+, explore complex topics, generate content, create trip itineraries, and also ask it to perform tasks.

At the same time, you can control your thermostat, update your shopping lists, check calendar, and more. You can continue ongoing tasks from the sidebar menu. Basically, Alexa+ will be able to control your smart home devices and also perform tasks like grocery shopping, dinner reservation, etc.

Image Credit: Amazon

Amazon is integrating third-party services like Angi, Expedia, Square, Yelp, etc. along with the existing ones like OpenTable, Ticketmaster, Uber, and more. For all this to work, you need to grant access to your email, personal documents, and calendar to the AI assistant.

As Amazon rebranded Alexa and moved it to AI-powered Alexa+, consumers have been complaining about several issues. However, the company says that all past Alexa actions and skills are supported in the new version.