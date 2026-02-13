Abyss Valentine’s Event Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Just in two weeks of release, Valentine’s event is rolling out on Abyss Roblox. The new update brings limited-time quests, fresh activities, and plenty of free rewards to grind. If you plan to jump in during this love-themed week, the first move is locking in the date. Here is everything you need to know about the Abyss Valentine’s Event Update, including its release date, regional launch times, and live countdown details.

Abyss Valentine’s Event update is set to go live on February 14, 2026, at 10:00 AM PST. Valentine’s event will be the first major update for Abyss. The developers have already announced that the event will last for the next two weeks after it starts. However, some content that comes with the update might stay permanently.

Moreover, many other games like The Forge update, Escape Tsunami for Brainrot update, and Steal a Brainrot update are happening around the same time. So, make sure you are joining the game early to avoid the minor hiccups in the Roblox servers.

Time zones can make things confusing, but we’ve got you covered. Here’s the full release schedule for the Abyss Valentine’s Event update across all major regions.

US (Pacific): Saturday, February 14 at 10:00 AM PST

Saturday, February 14 at 10:00 AM PST US (East) : Saturday, February 14 at 1:00 PM EST

: Saturday, February 14 at 1:00 PM EST Brazil : Saturday, February 14 at 3:00 PM BRT

: Saturday, February 14 at 3:00 PM BRT Europe : Saturday, February 14 at 7:00 PM CET

: Saturday, February 14 at 7:00 PM CET UK : Saturday, February 14 at 6:00 PM GMT

: Saturday, February 14 at 6:00 PM GMT Russia : Saturday, February 14 at 9:00 PM MSK

: Saturday, February 14 at 9:00 PM MSK India : Saturday, February 14 at 11:30 PM IST

: Saturday, February 14 at 11:30 PM IST Philippines : Sunday, February 15 at 2:00 AM PHT (Manila Time)

: Sunday, February 15 at 2:00 AM PHT (Manila Time) China : Sunday, February 15 at 2:00 AM CST

: Sunday, February 15 at 2:00 AM CST Japan : Sunday, February 15 at 3:00 AM JST

: Sunday, February 15 at 3:00 AM JST Australia : Sunday, February 15 at 5:00 AM AEDT

: Sunday, February 15 at 5:00 AM AEDT New Zealand: Sunday, February 15 at 7:00 AM NZDT

Struggling with the time conversions? Worry not. Use the Abyss Valentine’s Event Update countdown timer and join the game before the release date and time nears. Just make sure you are on our page for the hype as the Abyss codes drop near the update time.

Abyss Valentine’s Event Update Goes Live in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Valentine’s update is now live!

New Abyss locations

New guns and Abyss tubes

Valentine theme mutations and merchant

First cosmetics skins

New Abyss fishes

Global Events

The first-ever Valentine’s Event in Abyss is not just a small seasonal patch. It introduces brand new Abyss locations to explore, along with fresh guns and upgraded Abyss tubes that could shake up early and mid-game loadouts. Players can also expect new fish species tied to the event, likely featuring limited-time Valentine-themed mutations that increase their rarity and value. On top of that, the update finally adds the first cosmetic skins to the game, giving players a chance to stand out while diving into deeper waters.

Beyond gear and fish, the event includes a special Valentine merchant and a dedicated quest line that runs from February 14 to February 28. Completing these quests will unlock exclusive rewards before they disappear.

Global events will also roll out during this period, meaning shared world activities that bring players together for large-scale objectives. For a game that recently launched, this is a strong first step into live seasonal content, and it sets the tone for how future Abyss events might evolve.

Are you excited to take part in the Abyss Valentine’s Event update? Let us know in the comments.