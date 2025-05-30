‘28 Years Later’ Dominates Golden Trailer Awards, Outshines ‘Severance’ and ‘Wicked’

The upcoming zombie film ’28 Years Later’ created a significant buzz since the day its first trailer arrived in 2024. And now, it has won Golden Trailer awards for ‘Best in Show‘ and ‘Best Voice-Over.’ The event, designed to celebrate the art of film trailers, recognized the potential of 28 Years Later and made it shine alongside some of the potent competitors, including Wicked and Severance.

Created by Alex Garland, the 28 Days Later film series started in 2002, and it seems the franchise is not looking back any sooner. 28 Years Later is the third installment in the franchise, which is being released 17 years after the second film. So, fans are intrigued to see how the brilliant duo, Alex Garland and Danny Boyle, have blended nostalgic and modern elements into the film to preserve its original essence.

You can watch the trailer below:

What will humanity become?



Danny Boyle and Alex Garland reunite for #28YearsLater – only in theatres 6.20.25. pic.twitter.com/PbP3sexTgc — 28 Years Later Movie (@28YearsLaterMov) December 10, 2024

While the Oscars and other awards celebrate the final product, the Golden Trailer Awards serve as a promotional tool for the upcoming films. For instance, a trailer that receives recognition at the Golden Trailer Awards garners significant attention from global fans and adds heavily to the anticipation. So, it is indeed a big deal for 28 Years Later, getting a chance to shine at the 25th Golden Trailer Awards.

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the first trailer for the film in December 2024, and as of now, it has garnered 25 million views. Besides that, a new trailer that was released a month ago has garnered 7.3 million views so far, with intriguing comments from fans who have already started seeing it as a blockbuster hit.

28 Years Later is scheduled to get a theatrical release on June 20, 2025. So, we are only a month away from experiencing the horrors and brutality of the film on the big screen.