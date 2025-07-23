Wednesday Season 3 Officially Renewed at Netflix; Spin-off Currently in Works

We knew that the day would come when Wednesday would be renewed for a third season. However, we didn’t think it would be so soon. The second season of the acclaimed television series is still a couple of weeks away, and Netflix didn’t shy away from announcing Wednesday Season 3 ahead of the anticipated debut.

In an interview with THR, Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega, the rising star of Hollywood, revealed details about the third season. That’s not all, though; Alfred Gough and Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria added to the curiosity, stating that a spin-off is also currently in the works. “It’s something we’re definitely noodling. There are other characters we can look at,” Gough revealed. Additionally, Bajaria said, “There’s a lot to explore in the Addams Family,” they say.

In Wednesday Season 1, we saw Wednesday Addams, a young girl who harbors a personal grudge against colors, which is why she is often seen wearing black clothing. After being expelled from her school, her parents enroll her in Nevermore, a school for outcasts. However, Wednesday never tries to befriend her fellow students; instead, she is mostly seen solving mysteries.

When Wednesday SeaWednesday Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot & Moreson 2 was greenlit, we learned that it would feature an even darker tone, with lots of spookiness. And now that we know a season 3 is also on the cards, here’s a statement from Alfred Gough: “Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can”. The creator says that the narrative will delve deeper, and fans will be treated to many more dark twists. They will also get to meet more Addams family members and learn many new things about the Nevermore lore.