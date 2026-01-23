2025’s Dark Horse Anime Finally Gets English Dub Release Date

2025 was a phenomenal year for anime fans with strong entries like Solo Leveling Season 2, MHA Final Season, Lord of the Mysteries, and many more. However, one particular anime unexpectedly stole the show with just six episodes. It wasn’t an action or isekai fantasy title, but an intriguing drama with a time travel twist. It’s none other than the hidden gem, Takopi’s Original, a smash-hit anime no one saw coming. Only the Japanese version aired last year, and the English dub viewers couldn’t get a chance to watch the masterpiece. Now, Crunchyroll has finally answered the call and revealed the release date of Takopi’s Original Sins English dub today.

Takopi’s Original Sin English Dub Now Available to Stream

Earlier today, Crunchyroll confirmed that all six episodes of Takopi’s Original Sin are now available in English dub to stream on Crunchyroll. It took more than six months, but Crunchyroll has finally released an English dub for the 2025 smash-hit title. You can view the official announcement below:

Image Credit: Crunchyroll (via X/@Crunchyroll)

Cast of Takopi’s Original Sin English Dub

Image Credit: Studio Enishiya (via X/@takopi_pr)

If you are interested in finding out if your favorite English voice actors are part of this anime, here is the complete cast of Takopi’s Original Sins English dub:

Shizuka by Emily Fajardo

by Takopi by Abigail Blythe

by Azuma by Ciarán Strange

by Marina by Jill Harris

by Shizuka’s Mom by Lydia Mackay

by Junya by Kieran Regan

by Marina’s Dad by Aaron Roberts

by Marina’s Mom by Trina Nishimura

by Happy Mama by Molly Searcy

by Chappy by Jim Foronda

by Azuma’s Mom by Colleen Clinkenbeard

Whether you have been waiting for the English dub of Takopi’s Original Sins all this time or trying to see what the hype is all about, I’m sure this tale leave a lasting mark on you. Takopi was one of my favorite anime from last year, and I suggest you start watching it without knowing anything about it.

That said, what do you think about the cast of Takopi’s English dub? Let us know in the comments below.