2025’s Dark Horse Anime Finally Gets English Dub Release Date

2025 was a phenomenal year for anime fans with strong entries like Solo Leveling Season 2, MHA Final Season, Lord of the Mysteries, and many more. However, one particular anime unexpectedly stole the show with just six episodes. It wasn’t an action or isekai fantasy title, but an intriguing drama with a time travel twist. It’s none other than the hidden gem, Takopi’s Original, a smash-hit anime no one saw coming. Only the Japanese version aired last year, and the English dub viewers couldn’t get a chance to watch the masterpiece. Now, Crunchyroll has finally answered the call and revealed the release date of Takopi’s Original Sins English dub today.
Takopi’s Original Sin English Dub Now Available to Stream
Earlier today, Crunchyroll confirmed that all six episodes of Takopi’s Original Sin are now available in English dub to stream on Crunchyroll. It took more than six months, but Crunchyroll has finally released an English dub for the 2025 smash-hit title. You can view the official announcement below:
Cast of Takopi’s Original Sin English Dub
If you are interested in finding out if your favorite English voice actors are part of this anime, here is the complete cast of Takopi’s Original Sins English dub:
- Shizuka by Emily Fajardo
- Takopi by Abigail Blythe
- Azuma by Ciarán Strange
- Marina by Jill Harris
- Shizuka’s Mom by Lydia Mackay
- Junya by Kieran Regan
- Marina’s Dad by Aaron Roberts
- Marina’s Mom by Trina Nishimura
- Happy Mama by Molly Searcy
- Chappy by Jim Foronda
- Azuma’s Mom by Colleen Clinkenbeard
Whether you have been waiting for the English dub of Takopi’s Original Sins all this time or trying to see what the hype is all about, I’m sure this tale leave a lasting mark on you. Takopi was one of my favorite anime from last year, and I suggest you start watching it without knowing anything about it.
Yes! Takopi’s Original Sin is available to stream on Netflix, but only in regions outside of the US.