Feeling Stressed? A New Study Says Watching Studio Ghibli Movies Can Help

Nothing can beat an anime project when it comes to lush visuals and emotionally resonant storytelling. I am fairly certain that every anime fan will agree with me on that. A recent study also shows that anime films, especially those coming from Studio Ghibli, are good for the viewer’s mental health.

The study states that with each passing day, the youth are becoming increasingly anxious. So in such a situation, any form of art that takes them down the memory lane can brighten their mood. And what else can contribute to it more than a Studio Ghibli film?

Image Credit: X/@GhibliUSA

Reported by the National Library of Medicine, the study involved more than 500 postgraduates to conduct the research. The youngsters were divided into four groups, out of which some played open-world video games and the others watched movies. At the end of the fourth week, the researchers decided to measure the changes in their mood levels. The results were really shocking.

Those who played the games began to feel lighter, their sense of exploration increased, and those who watched Studio Ghibli’s films felt calmer as their old memories were refreshed.

“Studio Ghibli films open windows to worlds where magic coexists with ordinary life, inviting audiences to explore both physical and emotional landscapes with fresh eyes. By grounding fantastical elements in relatable, slice-of-life experiences, viewers are encouraged to look for wonder in the ordinary.”

Studio Ghibli films not only stunned the participants with the bright visuals, but they also made them understand the beauty of small details, or you can say the small wonders that take place in our daily lives, but we often ignore them.

The anime films, particularly Studio Ghibli ones, feature young heroes who, despite facing several challenges, choose kindness and humility over anything else. Now that young people are feeling pressured due to the hectic education standards and the rise in competition, everyone should make time for themselves and spend some time watching Ghibli movies.