Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Stranger Things Season 5 is racing towards its finale, and all the events that have happened in the final chapter so far have raised fandom’s excitement to a new level. Vecna has grown stronger than before, and the Hawkins gang doesn’t have much time to stop him. The second volume also made it clear that the audience had misunderstood The Upside Down since the start. Now that our beloved characters have finally discovered what it actually is, they are set with a perfect plan, thanks to Steve Harrington. So, those who are counting down to the series finale, check out the official release date and time for Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 8.

When Does Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 8 Release?

Image Credit: Upside Down Pictures (via X/@Stranger_Things)

Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 8 will be released on December 31, 2025, at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET) on Netflix. Below, we have provided a schedule that can help fans residing in other time zones track the episode:

Release time in the US: 5:00 PM PT (or 8:00 PM ET) on December 31, 2025

5:00 PM PT (or 8:00 PM ET) on December 31, 2025 Release time in the UK: 1:00 AM BST on January 1, 2026

1:00 AM BST on January 1, 2026 Release time in Australia: 11:00 AM AEST on January 1, 2026

11:00 AM AEST on January 1, 2026 Release time in the Philippines: 9:00 AM PHT on January 1, 2026

9:00 AM PHT on January 1, 2026 Release time in India: 6:30 AM IST on January 1, 2026

Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Countdown Timer

In case you have difficulty with time zone conversions, here’s a countdown timer for the Season 5 finale that will make things a lot easier:

Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 8 Countdown Timer 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 8 is live on Netflix. It’s a long episode, so grab some popcorn before you hit play! Enjoy!

What to Expect from Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 8?

The Stranger Things series finale is expected to come up with the answers to every mystery that has shaped the story of this science-fiction television show.

The previous volumes laid the foundation for the ultimate conclusion, and now, it’s time for the Hawkins gang to confront Vecna and knock him down. Steve revealed a plan that sounds nearly perfect, but we have yet to see how the crew will execute it.

Moreover, since this will be the end of the road for Stranger Things, we can expect to witness some emotional payoffs, some bittersweet endings, and personal closures. So, before getting started with the final chapter, don’t forget to keep a box of tissues within your arm’s reach.