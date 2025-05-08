Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge All Set to Launch Next Week

Slim phones are back, and Samsung’s leading the charge with its upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. With reports suggesting Apple working on an iPhone 17 Slim/Air, Samsung immediately got to work to be the first in the race. While some of the phone’s specifications have appeared over the months, Galaxy S25 Edge’s launch date was unknown, that is, until today.

In a newsroom post, Samsung has officially confirmed the launch date for the Galaxy S25 Edge. You can tune in on to Samsung’s official website on May 13 at 9 AM KST (or May 12 at 5 PM PT) to watch the event. The phone was originally set to launch in April, but the delays around One UI 7 pushed the date back.

By pushing the boundaries of mobile technology, we’re going beyond what users expect and opening up new possibilities. The latest addition to the Galaxy S series is both a powerful AI companion and an engineering marvel, merging flagship-level performance with superior portability.

In the announcement, Samsung also confirmed Galaxy S25 Edge’s main camera will be a 200 MP unit, which aligns with the previous rumors. It will be a wide lens, which Samsung claims will deliver “pro-grade capabilities”.

If you didn’t figure out already, the Galaxy S25 Edge marks Samsung’s re-entry into the slim phone market. The phone will be incredibly thin at 5.84 mm whilst bringing great hardware with the 7-core Snapdragon 8 Elite. It’s coming in three colors — Black, Blue, and Silver.

What are your thoughts on slim phones making a comeback? What are your expectations from one or do you think them returning makes sense? Let us know in the comments.