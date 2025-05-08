Home > News > Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge All Set to Launch Next Week

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge All Set to Launch Next Week

Abubakar Mohammed
shot of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display at MWC 2025
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • The Galaxy S25 Edge is launching on May 13 at 9 AM KST.
  • At just 5.84mm, the S25 Edge marks Samsung's re-entry into the slim phone market.
  • The company has already confirmed that the primary sensor will be a 200 MP wide angle unit.

Slim phones are back, and Samsung’s leading the charge with its upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. With reports suggesting Apple working on an iPhone 17 Slim/Air, Samsung immediately got to work to be the first in the race. While some of the phone’s specifications have appeared over the months, Galaxy S25 Edge’s launch date was unknown, that is, until today.

In a newsroom post, Samsung has officially confirmed the launch date for the Galaxy S25 Edge. You can tune in on to Samsung’s official website on May 13 at 9 AM KST (or May 12 at 5 PM PT) to watch the event. The phone was originally set to launch in April, but the delays around One UI 7 pushed the date back.

By pushing the boundaries of mobile technology, we’re going beyond what users expect and opening up new possibilities. The latest addition to the Galaxy S series is both a powerful AI companion and an engineering marvel, merging flagship-level performance with superior portability.

In the announcement, Samsung also confirmed Galaxy S25 Edge’s main camera will be a 200 MP unit, which aligns with the previous rumors. It will be a wide lens, which Samsung claims will deliver “pro-grade capabilities”.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Review: A Compact Flagship For Everyone

If you didn’t figure out already, the Galaxy S25 Edge marks Samsung’s re-entry into the slim phone market. The phone will be incredibly thin at 5.84 mm whilst bringing great hardware with the 7-core Snapdragon 8 Elite. It’s coming in three colors — Black, Blue, and Silver.

What are your thoughts on slim phones making a comeback? What are your expectations from one or do you think them returning makes sense? Let us know in the comments.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

