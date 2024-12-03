Roblox Sidesteps App Stores, Offers More Robux for Direct Purchases

App or console markets enable developers to distribute their games on their platforms, allowing them to reach a larger audience. However, they take a percentage of the cut for any purchase done through their platform. Depending on the revenue generated by the developers, this cut could be quite substantial. That is why the creators of Roblox are now trying to outsmart these app stores with their new scheme.

Roblox creators have recently shared a new change in a post on their official forum. It basically states that you can get up to 25% more Robux with every purchase if you buy them from the Roblox website or using a gift card. This is what they had to say:

“Users who purchase US $9.99 worth of Robux with a gift card, computer, or web would have originally received 800 Robux but will now receive 200 extra Robux or a total of 1000 Robux to spend on passes, in-experience items, and avatar items.“

Looking at their FAQ section, it is pretty clear that it isn’t just a limited-time holiday promotion. They plan on continuing this scheme for global players post the holiday season as a permanent change. They have also mentioned that this change also applies to gift cards purchased before today. So if you received a Roblox gift card during Thanksgiving, you can redeem it today and still enjoy the benefits.

Image Credit: Roblox

The biggest question on everyone’s mind is why is this offer limited to web and gift cards. And I feel the answer is pretty obvious. They are trying to skirt the audience away from buying Robux from these markets and incentivize them to spend money on direct purchases. This way, they get to keep all the money, removing the middleman and the fees they charge.

The problems with app stores and developers aren’t new, as who can forget the skirmish between Epic and Apple’s App Store? But with this move, it seems more, and more developers are fed up with having to pay the exorbitant fees these platforms take up. Maybe we will see more games taking similar steps later down the line if this scheme by Roblox proves to be successful.

But it obviously does not sound like a piece of good news for app stores, given in-game currencies like Robux are a big moneymaker for them. But it is a win-win situation for us customers, who can now score more Robux for the same price. What are your thoughts about this change though? Are you happy with this change or want them to implement it on all platforms? Let us know in the comments below.