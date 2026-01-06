Roblox Is Down Right Now (January 5, 2026)

Despite being the richest platform in the video game industry, Roblox often encounters errors. This ends up with games crashing, servers being disrupted, or stores not loading. If you are facing an error, Roblox is down currently. Yes, you are not alone in this. Here is what we know so far.

Is Roblox Currently Down Right Now?

After multiple investigations, on January 5, 2026, 23:46 PST, the error has been resolved. The Roblox servers are now live. So, if you are still getting the ‘Roblox is down error’, restart the client and try running it again.

According to multiple games we tried playing, and the creator servers, Roblox is down right now on January 5, 2026, 22:42 PST. If you go to the Downdetector, you will notice plenty of Roblox players already reporting this error. To fix the Roblox error, you can follow our guide. However, if it is not fixed yet, Roblox has already stated on the server status page.

On the official page, Roblox states, “We are aware of issues using the platform and are investigating.” They also shared about identifying the error, but the issue persists. You can also fix the Roblox error 267 to run the game. Some players are experiencing the 9007 error, and the developers are saying the issue has been identified now.