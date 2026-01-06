Home > News > Roblox Is Down Right Now (January 5, 2026)

Roblox Is Down Right Now (January 5, 2026)

Ishan Adhikary
Comments 0
Roblox Shutting Down in 2024 cover
Image Credit: Roblox

Despite being the richest platform in the video game industry, Roblox often encounters errors. This ends up with games crashing, servers being disrupted, or stores not loading. If you are facing an error, Roblox is down currently. Yes, you are not alone in this. Here is what we know so far.

Is Roblox Currently Down Right Now?

After multiple investigations, on January 5, 2026, 23:46 PST, the error has been resolved. The Roblox servers are now live. So, if you are still getting the ‘Roblox is down error’, restart the client and try running it again.

According to multiple games we tried playing, and the creator servers, Roblox is down right now on January 5, 2026, 22:42 PST. If you go to the Downdetector, you will notice plenty of Roblox players already reporting this error. To fix the Roblox error, you can follow our guide. However, if it is not fixed yet, Roblox has already stated on the server status page.

Roblox is down server status

On the official page, Roblox states, “We are aware of issues using the platform and are investigating.” They also shared about identifying the error, but the issue persists. You can also fix the Roblox error 267 to run the game. Some players are experiencing the 9007 error, and the developers are saying the issue has been identified now.

Related Articles
Devil Hunter Trello and Discord Link (Updated)
Ishan Adhikary Jan 6, 2026
Anime Card Adventures Codes (January 2026)
Arnamoy Das Jan 5, 2026
Devil Hunter Codes (January 2026)
Ishan Adhikary Jan 5, 2026
#Tags
#ROBLOX
Ishan Adhikary

A gaming nerd who covers all things video games. Spending time playing games and writing about them was always a dream. Thanks to Beebom, I live it. Once I am done gaming, I write. Once I am done writing, I game. You feel me.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...