Roblox Expands the Fun to Samsung Galaxy Store and Xbox Ally

If you know anything about Roblox, you already know that the blox-office giant loves to be everywhere. The platform has made sure players can jump into their favorite games on almost any device. Still, a few platforms have been left waiting to grow gardens or fight off brainrots. That wait ends today for two platforms, as Roblox expands its reach to the Samsung Galaxy Store and Xbox Ally devices.

Roblox Is Now Available on Galaxy Store and Xbox Ally

Roblox is taking another step toward its goal of being everywhere gamers are. The company announced that the platform is now available on the Samsung Galaxy Store and will launch later this week on Xbox Ally handheld devices, including the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X.

Officially revealed through an X post, Roblox said, “Play, create, and connect anywhere. Roblox continues to expand across devices so you can experience the games you love—and the ones you’ll play next—wherever you are. Now available on the Samsung Galaxy Store and tomorrow on Xbox Ally handhelds.” This expansion furthers Roblox’s vision of making its world accessible on every major platform, giving players freedom to play, create, and connect across devices.

According to Roblox, players who use multiple devices spend 2.5 times more and play 20% longer than single-device users. This shows that cross-platform accessibility drives engagement. And with games like Steal a Brainrot and Grow a Garden reaching over 25 million player count every weekend, it only makes sense for the company to make it more accessible.

That’s not all. Year-over-year growth also remains strong across all major categories. Roblox Galaxy Store and Xbox Ally availability is part of the company’s ongoing effort to make the platform accessible anywhere people want to play. Desktop users have grown by 13.7%, mobile by 21.2%, and console by an impressive 99.6%.

As part of this rollout, Roblox is also extending a key benefit to its community. Yes, just before the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event, players who purchase Robux through the PC app, web, or Gift Cards will receive up to 25 percent more Robux. It is also applicable for the Samsung Galaxy Store and the Microsoft Store. It also creates more opportunities for creators to earn.

So, are you excited about Roblox being available on more platforms like Galaxy Store and Xbox Ally? Which devices are you using to play games on Roblox? Let us know in the comments.