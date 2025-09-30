Peacemaker Season 2 Finale Will “More than Tease” the Future of DCU: James Gunn

James Gunn’s face is currently stamped all over the internet simply because the man is excited about what he is working on at the DCU and loves to talk about it. However, even after this, he and his team have been awfully silent about the last three episodes of Peacemaker Season 2, but now, that has changed. James Gunn himself has mentioned that a lot is happening in the finale of Peacemaker Season 2, and we are here to tell you all about it.

Peacemaker Season 2 Finale to Shape the Future of DCU

Image Credit: DC Studios (via YouTube/DC, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Recently, James Gunn sat down at a watch party for the sixth episode of Peacemaker Season 2, where he answered multiple questions about the future of DCU and what we could get to see in the upcoming episodes. Even though Gunn deviated from going into details, he did tell us about the importance of the finale. When asked if the Peacemaker Season 2 finale will tease the upcoming DCU, Gunn responded by saying that it will do more than just tease.

He then answered several other questions, but one that stood out was about cameos, where Gunn was asked if there would be a lot of them, to which Gunn responded by saying it’s not really about the cameos but how the story shapes up, reinforcing that cameos only work when the story supports them.

We already had an idea that Peacemaker Season 2 would play an important part in shaping up the DCU, but the way James Gunn is hyping things up, it looks like the significance this show holds is way higher than we ever expected. So, let’s wait and see what happens when the finale finally hits the screen.