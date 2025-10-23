One Punch Man Season 3 Director Deactivates His X Account Following Online Harassment

One Punch Man Season 3 is finally out, and so far, we have received two episodes of the latest season. Honestly, the fandom had to wait a long time for the series to return, and when it finally returned to our screens, fans couldn’t help but criticize its animation. Of course, fans have every right to criticize a series if they don’t like it, but harassing people who are part of the production is clearly crossing a line. And well, it seems like the director of OPM Season 3 has had enough of this online harassment.

One Punch Man Season 3 Director Shares Emotional Message on X

J.C. Staff took over One Punch Man after Studio Madhouse dropped it after the first season. While Season 2 was great, it wasn’t as good as the first season in terms of animation. So, fans were worried when the same studio announced that it would animate the third season as well. There was hope that Season 3 would do better, but sadly, the first two episodes of the season didn’t exactly impress the fandom. So, what did the fans do? Well, they went online and started to harass people involved in the project.

Image Credits – X (Via ShinNagai_anime)

Shimpei Nagai, the director of Season 3 of One Punch Man, recently went online on X and shared his feelings after the constant backlash. Nagai said in his post that “such despicable behavior is unforgivable.” He also confirmed that this online trash-talking has been affecting every person who has worked hard on the third season. What’s worse is that this whole experience has been affecting Nagai’s mental health. He said in his post:

This is taking a toll on my mental health, it only brings negatives to the work, the staff and the Original Creators.

Following this negative experience, Shimpei Nagai has decided to delete his X account forever. He confirmed that he won’t ever return to the platform, so as to make sure he can focus more on his work and less on being worried about the online harassment. Honestly, it’s sad what such talented people have to go through, even though they worked incredibly hard on the project. Fans had to wait a long time for the third season, and now, this whole thing would push back Season 4 of OPM for several years.