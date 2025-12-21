One Piece: Oda Teases Straw Hats Might Reach the Final Island in 2026 (And the Arrival of the Man with the Burn Scar)

As usual, this year’s Jump Festa 2026 event was stacked with major announcements and revelations. But the Jump Festa event isn’t complete without author Eiichiro Oda’s yearly message to One Piece fans. Eiichiro Oda’s message this year is all about the unexpected surprises awaiting us in the One Piece manga in 2026. If this piques your curiosity, discover everything Oda has said about the upcoming events in the Elbaf arc here.

Eiichiro Oda’s Jump Festa 2026 Message Promises a Spectacular Year For One Piece Manga

The God Valley incident and the flashback of Loki, Rocks, and King Harald became the focus in One Piece in 2025. Now that the backstory is over, we are all set to return to the present, where many mysteries are about to be unraveled. Author Eiichiro Oda teases ‘whether we will get a chance to visit Laugh Tale, the final island that only the Pirate King has sailed to in the past, next year‘. So there is a chance that the Straw Hats will set sail to Laugh Tale in 2026.

In addition, the author also confirmed that Hinokizu, more popularly known as “The Man with the Burn Scar,” will make his debut in the One Piece manga in 2026. He is the man who holds the final road poneglyph, which is needed to reach Laugh Tale and find the One Piece treasure.

Image Credit: Eiichiro Oda (via X/@Eiichiro_Staff)

Oda describes 2026 as the year of encounters and festivities for his One Piece manga. Characters who had never met before may mean Luffy and his father, Monkey D. Dragon, or Shanks and Blackbeard finally crossing paths in 2026. There is also another unexpected battle between two characters on the cards for 2026.

Oda has also promised that the One Piece manga will be moving at an unreal speed next year. So, we hope there are fewer One Piece manga breaks in 2026. Let’s hope Oda-sensei stays healthy and we are all set to experience a spectacular year full of major revelations, as the author teased today.

We can’t wait to find out all the events planned for the One Piece manga in 2026. That said, do you believe we will reach the Laugh Tale island next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.