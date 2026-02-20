Home > News > New Trailer for Peaky Blinders Movie Reunites Tommy and His Son

New Trailer for Peaky Blinders Movie Reunites Tommy and His Son

Shashank Shakya
Comments 0
Thomas Shelby in PEaky Blinders The Immortal Man
Image Credit: Netflix (via YouTube/Netflix, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)
In Short
  • The new trailer of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man shows that Thomas Shelby has completely left what he once was.
  • We also get to see that his son, Duke, now runs the Peaky Blinders with the same ruthlessness as Tommy did in 1919.
  • It appears that Thomas Shelby will go back to regain control of the Peaky Blinders and stop Duke from doing something disastrous.

It has been a while since Thomas Shelby took over our screens, and now, after six successful seasons, he is coming back to our screens with a Peaky Blinders movie. Previously, we received a teaser for the same, and now, we finally have the full-length trailer of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the details and take a look at what we got to see in the latest trailer for the upcoming movie.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Appears to be an Unusual Father-Son Story

In the trailer of The Immortal Man, we see that Thomas Shelby has completely left behind his life as the leader of Peaky Blinders. We get to know that Tommy not only abandoned the Empire he had built, but also abandoned his son. He gets to know that his son, Duke, is now running the Peaky Blinders with the same ruthlessness Tommy had back in 1919.

Also Read: Will There Be a Season 7 of Peaky Blinders?

The trailer also briefly shows us an interaction between Tommy and Duke, and it appears that Duke has a major moral indifference and would do anything for money. Moreover, it appears that Thomas Shelby will be back in charge eventually, as we see him walk into the Garrison Pub, where some people recognise him while some don’t.

We can expect the movie to have serious tonal similarities to the show since the movie is directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight, the original creators of Peaky Blinders. In the cast of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, we will get to see Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, Stephen Graham, Rebecca Ferguson, Sophie Rundle, and Jay Lycurgo.

A few actors from the original series will also be seen alongside Cillian Murphy, such as Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Ned Dennehy. So, let’s wait for March 6, 2026, to see what Netflix has in store for us this time around.

Related Articles
Disclosure Day Brand New Trailer Debuts at Super Bowl 2026 & Fans Are Divided
Aparna Ukil Feb 9, 2026
The Devil Wears Prada 2’s Glorious First Trailer Reunites Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway
Aparna Ukil Nov 13, 2025
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s First Trailer Promises Another Epic Adventure With a New Antagonist
Shashank Shakya Nov 12, 2025
Super Bowl 2026 Reveals Minions 3’s First Trailer
Aparna Ukil Feb 9, 2026
#Tags
#Movies
Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an entertainment writer at Beebom. He has completed his Bachelors (Honors) in English Literature and is a published author. Shashank boasts incomparable knowledge about the Marvel and DC universe, along with other branches of entertainment with substantial experience in the field of writing.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...