New Trailer for Peaky Blinders Movie Reunites Tommy and His Son

It has been a while since Thomas Shelby took over our screens, and now, after six successful seasons, he is coming back to our screens with a Peaky Blinders movie. Previously, we received a teaser for the same, and now, we finally have the full-length trailer of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the details and take a look at what we got to see in the latest trailer for the upcoming movie.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Appears to be an Unusual Father-Son Story

In the trailer of The Immortal Man, we see that Thomas Shelby has completely left behind his life as the leader of Peaky Blinders. We get to know that Tommy not only abandoned the Empire he had built, but also abandoned his son. He gets to know that his son, Duke, is now running the Peaky Blinders with the same ruthlessness Tommy had back in 1919.

The trailer also briefly shows us an interaction between Tommy and Duke, and it appears that Duke has a major moral indifference and would do anything for money. Moreover, it appears that Thomas Shelby will be back in charge eventually, as we see him walk into the Garrison Pub, where some people recognise him while some don’t.

We can expect the movie to have serious tonal similarities to the show since the movie is directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight, the original creators of Peaky Blinders. In the cast of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, we will get to see Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, Stephen Graham, Rebecca Ferguson, Sophie Rundle, and Jay Lycurgo.

A few actors from the original series will also be seen alongside Cillian Murphy, such as Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Ned Dennehy. So, let’s wait for March 6, 2026, to see what Netflix has in store for us this time around.