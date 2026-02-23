New Neon Genesis Evangelion Anime in Development With NieR: Automata’s Yoko Taro at the Helm

Hideaki Anno’s Neon Genesis Evangelion stood the test of time and is widely praised as one of the greatest anime of our time. Since the original anime’s debut in 1995, a new movie with an alternate ending came out in 1997. While many believed it was the end of the Evangelion series, another four movies were released, retelling the original events. In commemoration of the series’ 30th anniversary, more new Evangelion projects have been announced recently, and the most surprising announcement is a new Evangelion anime from the minds of Yoko Taro.

New Evangelion Anime Produced by CloverWorks x Studio Khara Announced

The Neon Genesis Evangelion series celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and the Evangelion:30+ event took place at Yokohama Arena, Tokyo, from February 21 to 23, 2026, to commemorate the 30-year milestone.

During this event, it was officially announced that a new Evangelion is in the works as a collaboration between CloverWorks and Studio Khara. Yoko Taro, the visionary creator of NieR Automata and the Drakengard series, is writing the screenplay for the new Evangelion anime.

Image Credit: CloverWorks and Studio Khara (via X/@evangelion_co)

In addition, Kazuya Tsurumaki (known for Evangelion series, Gurren Lagann, FLCL, and more) and Toko Yatabe (known for Mob Psycho, One Punch Man, CSM, etc.) are confirmed to be the directors of the new Evangelion anime. Keiichi Okabe, the music director of Nier Automata anime, Summertime Render, and Yuki Yuna is a Hero, will compose the music for the new Evangelion anime.

Other than Yoko Taro’s Evangelion anime, an Evangelion short film written by Hideaki Anno, premiered during this event. We are unaware when the short film will be released online for the fans.

That said, it is a great time to be a Neon Genesis Evangelion fan as the Evangelion series is being reborn with new projects following the premiere of Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time in 2021.

The studios have confirmed that the new Evangelion anime has just entered production. So, it will take a long time to hear further details about the anime. That said, what do you think about the upcoming Evangelion anime by Yoko Taro? Let us know in the comments below.