MrBeast and Popular 16-Year Old Influencer Joins the Cast of ‘Angry Birds 3’ Movie

Angry Birds 3 was originally scheduled for release on January 29, 2027, but now, it will hit the big screens on December 23, 2026. It has been confirmed that Jimmy Donaldson, also known as Mr. Beast, has joined the cast of the anticipated threequel of the critically acclaimed movie series. Besides him, Salish Matter, the young social media influencer, has also been cast as a VA in the movie.

John Rice, who co-directed the second film, replaces Thurop Van Orman as the director. Well, Orman will still be involved in the project, handling the screenplay. Anthony Padilla & Ian Hecox will reprise their roles in the movies as Hal and Bubbles, respectively.

The other cast members of Angry Birds 3 include Josh Gad, Jason Sudeikis, Danny McBride, Rachel Bloom, Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Lily James, Tim Robinson, Marcello Hernandez, Sam Richardson, Nikki Glaser, Anna Cathcart, Walker Scobell, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, James Austin Johnson, and Psalm West.

Mr. Beast is the wealthiest YouTuber in the world, who gained widespread popularity with the unique challenges video. However, YouTube isn’t his only source of income, as he also has a huge fan following across all social media platforms; he has 77.6 million followers on Instagram. Apart from that, he also owns a restaurant and a snack brand. Also, let’s not forget about the Prime Video reality show, Beast Games.

Now, if we talk about the other new addition to the cast, ie. Salish Matter, she is a 16-year-old influencer who became popular when she appeared on her father’s YouTube channel in 2020. Later, she also started posting videos on her own channel and launched a skincare brand called Sincerely Yours.

The Angry Birds movies that came out in 2016 and 2019 were box office hits, despite receiving some mixed-to-negative reviews. Now that the third installment is on the cards, we can expect the creators to develop the movie with the reviews of the previous films in mind and surprise the fandom with something exciting.