Megan 2.0 Trailer Released: Here’s Everything You Should Know

After terrorising fans with the preview of what would happen if we give an ever-learning Artificial Intelligence a body in Megan (2023), the overprotective, creepy, and lethal android is coming back with Megan 2.0. Earlier, we got a teaser for this movie, but now, we have a full-length trailer at our hands and overall, it seems like this time around, Megan will appear in a somewhat positive role.

Now, one would wonder what caused this change of heart, or more appropriately, change of coding, and the answer is the rise of another bloodthirsty android named Amelia. So, without further ado, let’s talk more about Megan 2.0, its release date, who’s playing Amelia, and everything we saw in the trailer.

Megan 2.0 is set to release on June 27, 2025. Initially, even though Megan ended on a cliffhanger, it was unclear if the movie would get a sequel, but now, its release is closer than one would have anticipated. If you ask me, the trailer does look pretty good so let’s wait and see what happens.

Who Is Playing Amelia in Megan 2.0?

In Megan, we saw that even though Megan’s body was destroyed, her consciousness was transferred into a rather harmless robot. However, according to the trailer, she is being brought back in Megan 2.0 with some upgrades to stop a rogue android made using Megan’s designs named Amelia. In Megan 2.0, Amelia is being played by Ivanna Sakhno. She has appeared in popular movies and TV shows like Let is Snow, Ahsoka, and Pacific Rim Uprising.

What Did We See in Megan 2.0’s Trailer?

Image Credit: Universal Pictures (via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

In the trailer for Megan 2.0, we see that Megan is brought back with combat-friendly upgrades, and this time, she is taller. The almost 3-minute clip tells us that a rogue android named Amelia has been created using Megan’s designs, and she is coming after anyone who is involved in her creation, which makes Gemma and Katie her target, and Megan is the only one who can protect them from being killed by this bloodthirsty ripoff.

Based on the trailer, it seems that this movie will pack some insane acting sequences and some pretty sassy dialogues, which, surprisingly, do not seem to be over the top, at least in the trailer. So, let’s wait and see what happens, and till then, stay tuned with us for more updates!